I have got to stop researching. I didn’t think that there was anything worse than the C19 Bioweapon shots… but there is.

Yes… The C19 shots killed millions of people… but their other purpose was to create an EMF, conductive, heavy metal wiring infrastructure… inside people… to connect them to the cloud/satellites… for V2K (voice to skull) technology…. for dumbing people down… and controlling their thoughts… to create docile cattle, who will follow the WEF Globalist orders… and be happy about it.

That V2K is so evil. Whistleblower Eric Hecker says “Everyone” is affected by it. He says that they are able to put thoughts in one’s brain that sounds like their own voice…thus they believe it is their own thoughts. But I believe those who are in Christ have the Holy Spirit in them… who warned them not to take the shots. Resist the devil and he will flee. They listened to the Holy Spirit… and not to the voices in their head… even if the voice in their head sounded like their own voice. They listened to the Holy Spirit instead.

Now… there is a massive threat against all mankind… A MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE CAUSING D.E.W. WEAPON… IN THE SOUTH POLE… the ‘ANTARTICA’.

Maranatha Lord Jesus. Maranatha.

VIDEO Below:…