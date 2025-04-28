Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arieh's avatar
Arieh
Apr 30

Paradise Fire, CA

Lahaina “Fire” Maui

“Hurricane” /floods Western North Carolina

Southern CA fires

-All D E W

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
Laura RDH - 40+yrs 🦷🪥's avatar
Laura RDH - 40+yrs 🦷🪥
Apr 28

The pile of muck keeps getting deeper

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture