“Mysterious 400-mile stretch of ‘radiation’ fog blankets 13 million Americans” (Daily Mail). “Thick fog to blanket California’s I-5 corridor indefinitely” (SFGATE). This is not nature, it is man playing God with the weather.

The snow, fog and air are completely contaminated with climate engineering ice nucleating elements. The geoengineers are completely derailing the climate system from every conceivable direction, this includes stratifying atmospheric layers.

While some regions of the country are constantly being hit with hurricane force straight line winds, states like California are enduring completely stagnant air patterns that cause a chemically cooled contaminated surface layer of freakish freezing fog to linger “indefinitely”. How long can you hold your breath?



All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.



Dane Wigington

Geoengineering Watch: https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington







