"Radiation Fog", 90 Second Alert
From GeoengineeringWatch.org Dane Wigington
“Mysterious 400-mile stretch of ‘radiation’ fog blankets 13 million Americans” (Daily Mail). “Thick fog to blanket California’s I-5 corridor indefinitely” (SFGATE). This is not nature, it is man playing God with the weather.
The snow, fog and air are completely contaminated with climate engineering ice nucleating elements. The geoengineers are completely derailing the climate system from every conceivable direction, this includes stratifying atmospheric layers.
While some regions of the country are constantly being hit with hurricane force straight line winds, states like California are enduring completely stagnant air patterns that cause a chemically cooled contaminated surface layer of freakish freezing fog to linger “indefinitely”. How long can you hold your breath?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
Elana Freeland has written extensively about geoengineering/stratospheric injection, Ionospheric heating, HAARP, nano technology & (synthetic) electromagnetic frequency warfare, etc. The ionizing of our atmosphere to strengthen the use & reach of beam-based 5 & 6 G technology to greater distances and to enhance use of related weapons for surveillance and control. What was so long denied is contemporarily being “shared” by those who can no longer resort to denial and tin foil hat name calling have decided it’s linked to curtailing the disastrous “sunlight” that feeds photosynthesis and keeps the delicate balance of the created world intact under the obvious and fallacious claim that CO2 is destroying the planet, not those conducting its intentional destruction by other means — while they haven’t fully admitted to anything beyond certain (seemingly innocuous or minimally harmful) chemical sprays, the resounding evidence from a multiplicity of viable sources, whistle blowers, and analysts sampling the substances is that the aluminum, barium, strontium, cesium, microplastics/graphene and approximately 140 other (identifiable) toxins that are regularly sprayed over virtually every square mile of land and sea are part of the intentional synthesizezation of all things living to capture and manage them in the emerging technocratic structure as Human Borg Genesis emerges, and genetic modification touches all living things to be digitized, tokenized, and commoditized fore inventorying, fractionalized, and owning/trading as assets to enable the quantum AI- enabled seizure of all wealth and and power by those deeming themselves worthy of overseeing the satanic, transhumanist dystopia being created.
The boldness and swaggering manner in which all of these things have been and continue to be done evidence debauched and corrupt forces that harbor no regard for or care about those being systematically rained upon — and since they are all infatuated with being transformed into the merged beings they envision (man+machine) the fact that the spray can impact them has no bearing whatsoever on the continuing cloud above and the fallout below.
I live an hour north of Sac. Our skies often look like grids from the chemtrails. They’ve clearly been directing the weather. These “atmospheric rivers” we’ve had aren’t normal.
It began weeks ago as the “normal” fog of this time of year. Moving in only in the wee hours into the early morning and dissipating. This last week we had clearing until a few days ago. It was pretty windy for a couple days, and since it’s definitely been “dead air”, grey, increasingly foggy at night into the morning. So much moisture that it’s dripping as if it were rain. Needless to say….very concerning. Unfortunately, due to my work, I’m out in it. Thus far, I’m ok. We’ll see won’t we?! Angry doesn’t cover it.