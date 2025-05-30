Polymer Chemist Reveals Biochemical Analysis of Anomalous White Fibrous Clots Found in the Vaccinated
More details, more truth, more light exposing the toxic shots! They need to be COMPLETELY REMOVED FROM THE SHELVES & DESTROYED! They MURDERED and INJURED MILLIONS of people... and saved no one's life!
VIDEO Below:…
See full video at: www.thefocalpoints.com/p/microscopic-and-biochemical-analysis
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1357303907002071 ; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organophosphate_poisoning
Hello Carol
I will explain beyond what those men will tell you and I will kindly debate these gentlemen.
I have been showing my research to a Macromolecular Crystallographer/ Biophysicist and He hasn’t proved me wrong.
I will be posting more on this.
It takes time to read >600 papers and to elucidate the scientific fields and phenomena. These are just the papers in the past week I put together to convey what’s happening.
The Fibers and structures are ELMs.
Calamari clots are ELMs as well.
The science is very complex and deals with sub nano particles/materials.
No One!!!Has stated what I will make clear as daylight. ELMs!!!!!!
Blessings
https://neomicroscopy.substack.com/p/engineering-microbes-for-functional?r=1yb1yj&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false