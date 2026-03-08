Plasmonic Biofilm Broken apart Seeing Conductive Graphene Embedded in Conductive Glass Silicon Fiber-Optic Antennas
Silicon Dioxide is a Substrate for Graphene
Silicon dioxide (SiO₂) is increasingly utilized in fiber optic biosensors for in vivo applications. This material is favored due to its excellent optical properties and biocompatibility, making it suitable for detecting biological markers in real-time within living organisms.
Key Advantages
Biocompatibility: SiO₂ is non-toxic and well-tolerated by biological systems, which is crucial for in vivo applications.
Optical Properties: It allows for effective light transmission, essential for biosensing technologies.
Surface Functionalization: The surface of SiO₂ can be easily modified with various biomolecules, enhancing sensor specificity and sensitivity.
Applications
Disease Detection: Fiber optic biosensors using SiO₂ can detect biomarkers for diseases such as cancer, enabling early diagnosis and monitoring.
Theranostics: These sensors are also being developed for combined diagnostic and therapeutic applications, particularly in cancer treatment.
