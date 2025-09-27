Parasites, Fungus, Cross Domain Bacteria and any debris in vivo... organic or non-organic... 'Become' Biosensors by absorption or adsorption of GQDs already present in Human body fluid.
Broader Mechanism at play for transforming people into walking antennas, for tracking/tracing/controlling/killing, using conductive biosensors in vivo connected to 5G WBAN and IBAN remotely controlled
VIDEO:
RELATED ARTICLES:
https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/aem.00795-24 Interaction of living cable bacteria with carbon electrodes in bioelectrochemical systems | Applied and Environmental Microbiology
https://researchmgt.monash.edu/ws/portalfiles/portal/285806423/8002011_oa.pdf Human Body as Antenna and Its Effect on Human Body Communications
You underestimate the capabilities of actinomycetes, despite their ability to irreversibly eat away at areas of the body along the path of their "mycelium," leaving no room for repair. This looks like a fistula in both the lungs and intestines. Then you call it tuberculosis, Crohn's disease, Margellon, and so on.