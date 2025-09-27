Discussion about this post

V Z
2h

You underestimate the capabilities of actinomycetes, despite their ability to irreversibly eat away at areas of the body along the path of their "mycelium," leaving no room for repair. This looks like a fistula in both the lungs and intestines. Then you call it tuberculosis, Crohn's disease, Margellon, and so on.

