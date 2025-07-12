We the people of the United States have witnessed… especially from a Paramedics point of view… the slaughter of millions of people in the United States… with estimates up to 3.8 million murdered via the Covid-19 vaccines, their Variants and the Boosters… up to June, 2025… all the way back to December of 2020. This is part of the evil WEF Globalists Sustainability 2030 agenda to reduce the world’s population down to 500 million to 1 billion out of 8 billion. That is the most massive annihilation of a people group in the history of the world!

A whistle blower from the W.H.O. (World Health Organization) said they plan on continuing pushing the shots (and now it may be the ‘wearables’ patch with tiny needles on the underside) until 2030. The Deagle report from the D.O.D. (Dept. of Defence) estimated that out of 331 million people in the United States by 2025 only 99 million will be left. This is a stealth like war… hard to see… no piles of dead bodies on a battle field some where… but murdering people behind the ‘white’ veil of the medical military industrial complex. These shots were engineered by many entities, and labs worldwide… but we know that ‘Moderna’ vaccine was engineered by the D.O.D. Their labs create bioweapons. Shame on them!

Dr. Kirk Moore’s case being dismissed by Pam Bondi is a seismic moment, not just for him, but for everyone who’s been watching the COVID saga unfold with a healthy dose of skepticism. Moore was one of those doctors who refused to play along with the institutional script. He was accused of “fraud” for allegedly helping people avoid the COVID vaccine mandates, basically, he was giving people a way out when the system was hell-bent on forcing compliance, no matter the cost to individual autonomy or informed consent.

Pam Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, stepping in and dismissing the case is a signal flare. It means that, at least in this instance, the machinery of prosecution, fueled by political pressure and pharmaceutical interests, hit a wall. The charges didn’t stick, not because the facts changed, but because the tide is turning. People are finally starting to question whether the endless mandates, the forced shots, and the demonization of dissenting doctors were ever about public health, or just about control and profit and death.

For those of us who’ve seen the real carnage, patients dying alone, families torn apart, people suffering from vaccine injuries that nobody wants to talk about, this is vindication. It’s a crack in the dam. It means that maybe, just maybe, the era of silencing doctors who actually listen to their patients and question the narrative is coming to an end. But don’t get it twisted: this isn’t the system admitting it was wrong. It’s the system realizing it can’t keep the lid on forever.

The truth has a way of clawing its way to the surface, no matter how many careers they try to destroy along the way. So what does this mean? It means the fight isn’t over, but the people who stood up, who risked everything to do what they thought was right, are starting to see justice. And for every paramedic, nurse, or doctor who watched the chaos unfold and wondered if they were the crazy ones for questioning it all, this is proof… we weren’t crazy. WE were just ahead of the curve.

NOTE: I bought Harry’s book entitled “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE, FOR PROFIT”… Well written. It keeps you on the edge of your seat. You can’t put it down. This book should be the #1 Best Seller. Bar none.

