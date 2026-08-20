Harry Fisher is an American Hero. He has been warning Americans and the world how toxic the shots really were! He will not let down. He will not give in to the WEF Globalist pressures to shut up!

Thank you, Harry, for caring more about humanity than mislead peer pressure and threats. You are a true Hero! Thank you, Harry.

By the way he wrote an excellent book (I bought it) that is on Amazon. Please buy his book… to help support him… or listen to it for free… because he wants everyone to know the truth. He is such a good guy and a great writer. He takes the readers into his real world… as if you are right there with him in the ambulance. We the people… need to fully know and understand what is really going on. And Harry makes it very clear. It’s a global holocaust!

His Book…

Harry is one of a few paramedics who would ask his patients if they took the vaccines… because he knew what a lot of the side effects were.

This was VITAL information he needed in order to treat them on the way to the hospital. Many paramedics would not do that… because they were told by authorities above them ‘not’ to ask… which is weird because it is ok to ask patients about other medications… but just not the covid vaccines. And we know why… to cover up what was really going on… A GLOBAL HOLOCAUST / AGENDA 2020! Bill Gates global Depopulation agenda.

Harry Fisher’s critical view of mRNA injuries gained widespread attention when he posted a viral video recounting a chilling experience: “I’m a paramedic who performed CPR in a Pfizer line. During CPR, a nurse remarked, ‘This is the second one in two weeks.’”



This video attracted millions of views and a flood of comments from individuals sharing their own losses and injuries following mRNA vaccinations. Despite its popularity, the video and the testimonies were swiftly removed by TikTok under the claim of “terroristic activity.”



Harry’s determination to share factual information, grounded in his dual military and medical background, faced severe censorship across social media platforms - platforms now known to be monitored by U.S. government agencies. In his compelling account, Harry portrays the current struggle as a battle on multiple fronts - mental, physical and spiritual. He calls for urgent action to halt these ongoing threats, urging readers to fight for the future of their children.

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