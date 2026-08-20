Carol Dickinson

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Kimmy Schaal's avatar
Kimmy Schaal
5h

Thank you for posting this! ❤️

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Virginia Peterson's avatar
Virginia Peterson
3h

Excellent! What a hero! Yeah we lost 2 family members each, in 3 families to passing suddenly. You KNOW it’s the shots! Not to mention all the other adverse reactions!

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