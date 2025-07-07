VIDEO Below:…

Story From: Jonathan Petramala on Youtube…

The search isn’t over. Along the banks of the Guadalupe River, families and first responders are still looking for the missing after the devastating Texas Hill Country flash flood that struck on July 4th, 2025. This follow-up documentary picks up where our first report left off — with sleeping campers swept away in the dark, with no warning.

► WATCH PART 1: Sleeping Campers Swept Away…

• Sleeping Campers Swept Away in Texas Hill ... Now, 48 hours later, the floodwaters have receded… but the heartbreak hasn’t. In this video, we return to Hunt and Kerrville to document the ongoing search and recovery efforts. We speak with survivors, show the wreckage up close, and follow volunteers and officials combing debris fields and riverbanks in hopes of bringing loved ones home. This is more than a disaster. It’s a fight to not be forgotten. 00:00 Still Missing After Texas Flood 01:56 Search Continues Along Guadalupe River 2:57 Hunt, Texas Survivor Stories 05:47 July 5th flash flood emergency 08:25 What Caused the Guadalupe River Disaster #GuadalupeRiver#StillMissing#TexasFlood#SearchAndRecovery#floodsurvivor#texasfloodupdate#DisasterDocumentary#TexasStrong#HillCountryFlood