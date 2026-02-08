🌿 Peer-Reviewed Scientific Evidence on Oregano (Real Research)

🦠 1. Antimicrobial & Antibacterial Effects

This is the strongest area of research.

A 2024 peer-reviewed study found oregano essential oil showed strong antimicrobial activity against Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli in lab testing.

Multiple studies show oregano oil compounds like carvacrol and thymol damage bacterial membranes and inhibit growth.

Research on oral pathogens and surface bacteria also found oregano essential oil has measurable antibacterial activity.

👉 Translation:

Science supports oregano as a powerful natural antimicrobial in laboratory settings.

🧪 2. Antioxidant & Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Peer-reviewed nutrition research shows oregano contains:

phenolic compounds

flavonoids

antioxidant molecules

These may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Small pilot human trials suggest oregano oil supplementation can:

reduce inflammatory markers (like IL-6)

increase antioxidant enzyme activity

🧬 3. Gut Health & Digestive Research

Some early human research exists:

A small randomized trial (62 adults with IBS) found oregano oil reduced bloating and abdominal pain vs placebo.

Oregano’s antimicrobial action may influence gut bacteria balance.

🧠 4. Broad Biological Potential (Mechanistic Research)

Scientific literature notes oregano shows:

antimicrobial

anti-inflammatory

antioxidant

analgesic properties

Original video: https://youtu.be/6jBpfyI22hU?si=yuWRCHQMck49qM2H