GRAPHENE Cryptocurrency System for World Takeover. Don't buy any digital currency. Be totally off grid to survive.
Electrical lattice network of GO ribbons, sheets, tubes or dots which are an atom thin and razor sharp and can penetrate blood cells for "Energy Harvesting" and "Gene Editing". It's not long covid.
MICROSCOPY IMAGE ABOVE: Taken by Dr. Ana Mihalcea.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: https://cen.acs.org/articles/86/i4/Graphene-Ribbons.html
Very good information. This coincides with 6G now working in with 5G and the mesh network,