Carol Dickinson

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Anne's avatar
Anne
1h

Thank you and God’s blessings for information

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BAB's avatar
BAB
1h

Very interesting - and makes perfect sense knowing that olive oil is one of God's wonderful gifts to man, His creation and so very Biblical! :)

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