We know now… that our clothes, underwear, bras, socks etc. contain these bioengineered smart hydrogel nanoparticules…

Even in our supposedly safe cotton apparel. After looking under the microscope I am finding them in everything we put on our body. They are called “Smart Fabrics”. I made an earlier video about this.

They are not only in the fabrics we wear… but they are placed in some cotton or wood-based products also… such as… toilet paper. Yes, toilet paper. I read a scientific peer reviewed article years ago about a doctor who solved the mystery of his female patient who was suffering relentlessly with excessive itching. Apparently, the Canadian toilet paper was different than the European toilet paper (which was mostly unbleached) … thinking it may be due to the fact that Canadian toilet paper is mostly bleached. When his patient visited her home country in Europe she had no itching…. but once she returned to Canada… it immediately came back.

HERE IS THAT ARTICLE: With Case Description: https://www.cfp.ca/content/56/4/350

Now, did the doctor actually look at the toilet paper under the microscope… or just make an assumption that the bleaching of the toilet paper in Canada was the culprit. Most likely he did not… because most clinical doctors are not Microscopists. Could it have been the presence of hydrogels within the toilet paper fibers themselves. Instead of ‘Smart Fabrics’ could there be ‘Smart Toilet’ paper? I know this is stretching things… but these days nothing surprises me.

Canadian and most likely our American toilet paper has most likely been compromised. Are they adding hydrogels to the toilet paper… then once they are in contact with human skin… do they stick, absorb and expand when in contact with the fluids from the person… and begin to grow and irritate that person. I think so. I believe these EMF/RF conductive hydrogels augment into bigger, wider, longer biosensors… embedding themselves into the human biofilm… to form a sort of ‘Wetware” itchy conductive “Biofilm” on the body… wherever that part of the body may be.

Here are images and a video of some of these structures removed from the skin.

VIDEO:…

Olive oil seems to trap the hydrogels and stop the itchy irritation.

So, I do not believe what people are experiencing is necessarily due to bleached products but “Smart Hydrogels” … exposed to our biofilm… that causes it to expand, swell and move… once in contact with the human skin/biofilm/wetware environment which starts the process of irritation and itching.

So, if you are experiencing anything similar… use olive oil anywhere on the body… it seems to stop all itching immediately.

Years ago, I rescued a street puppy that was abandoned covered with mites & itching like crazy…

It had massive loss of hair… and was continuously scratching. Vet refused to treat the very young puppy because the chemicals they would dip it in might kill it. So I went home… prayed about it… and the Lord showed me how to heal her. It was a natural ointment I made with Olive Oil, a little Vaseline, and little garlic power seasoning sprinkled into mix and stirred. I applied it all over the young pup… and literally she STOPPED scratching within seconds! NO JOKE! It probably suffocated the mites under the skin… causing them to stop biting her.

All her hair grew back in a couple of weeks… with “0” scratching. I went back to the vet… and he was SHOCKED! He wrote down this natural, God given, recipe of how to kill the mites. He was literally flabbergasted. He could not deny the very proof of a healed puppy… with all her grown back… and no itching! Hopefully he started using it on other puppies that came in with the same issues.

By the way Olive Oil taken externally and internally acts as an Antimicrobial natural medication. Here’s why…

Key Components and Antimicrobial Potential of Olive Oil

From: https://biologyinsights.com/does-olive-oil-kill-parasites-what-the-science-says/

The potential for olive oil to act against pathogens stems from its minor components, known as phenolic compounds. Extra virgin olive oil contains a high concentration of these bioactive molecules, which are responsible for many of its recognized health effects. Among the most studied are oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and oleocanthal, all of which exhibit powerful biological activities. These phenolic substances have been shown in laboratory settings to interfere with the cellular functions of various microorganisms. For instance, oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol have demonstrated in vitro activity against certain types of bacteria and fungi, including Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans. This antimicrobial action often involves disrupting the cell membrane integrity of the microbe, preventing their growth. The presence of these compounds establishes a theoretical mechanism for why olive oil might target parasites.

Olive oil seems to entrap, stifle, stop, interfere with the mechanisms of irritation… whether from mites in dogs… or smart hydrogels on, and in, our biofilm on our skin. I am thinking these smart hydrogels are the same nanoparticle fibers found in Morgellons sufferers. Even though the Morgellons fibers may come to the surface… their itching can be stopped 100% with Olive oil… but would have to be reapplied daily because clothes may absorb the majority of the oil making it less affective.

IMAGE BELOW: A collage of microscopy images digitally pasted together. Not such a great collage… but it shows how these smart hydrogels (if that is what they are)…. operate externally on the skin… and how the Olive Oil encases it… rendering it itch-less. Magnefied about 400 times. These Smart Hydrogels cannot be seen with the naked eye. They are extremely tiny.