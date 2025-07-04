Discussion about this post

Lynn Boudreau's avatar
Lynn Boudreau
43m

I’m a pastor and I leave a Bible study every morning at 7 o’clock on Monday through Saturday and I said this morning my independence day is when Jesus Christ came into my life. That’s when I was free and free indeed amen.

V Z
6m

When you outsourcing a solution to a pressing problem, don't be surprised if you are not will be included in the resulting solution. But apparently this “choice” suits you.

