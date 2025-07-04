Jesus says in Luke 14:18-20…

18 The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised,

19 To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.

20 And he closed the book, and he gave it again to the minister, and sat down. And the eyes of all them that were in the synagogue were fastened on him.

This reading of the Word of God that Christ spoke in his hometown of Nazareth… to those in his own synagogue… in the town that he grew up in… was hard for them to comprehend whom He spoke of… who He read about… as He read from Isaiah 61:1-2, which speaks of the anointed one… bringing good news to the poor, proclaiming freedom for prisoners, and recovery of sight for the blind.

The passage emphasizes themes of liberation and divine favor.

This moment illustrates the tension between Jesus and his audience, as they struggle to accept his identity and message.

It sets the stage for the broader rejection he faces throughout his ministry… though many will come from His own people, from His own nation of Israel… to believe in Him and follow Him.

Isaiah contains numerous prophecies about the coming Messiah and the restoration of Israel. The themes of hope, justice, and salvation are central to both Isaiah and Jesus' teachings.

These words Yahushua spoke from the book of Isaiah… no doubt pricked the hearts of the listeners… especially when He said …“This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears." In otherwards… He was the Messiah they had waited for… for many many years.

Surely his own hometown people, who saw him growing up as a child… thought “What qualified Him to be the One, the Savior, the Redeemer, the ONE who would set us free from sin and death”.

As we read later in the epistles, we see that many Jewish people from Israel, who were not from Nazareth… did believed in Him… and follow Him. For Yahushua our Savior and Lord came to the Jew first then to the gentiles (all those who were not Jewish).

And we… the gentiles… thank Him for that. For receiving us, and saving us… whereas before we had no hope, no means of salvation… but now we can freely come, freely receive and freely follow Christ… who gives eternal life to all who will believe and follow Him.

John 3:16…

16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.