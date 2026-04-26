Carol Dickinson

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Jamie Ube's avatar
Jamie Ube
3h

I suppose we are all subject to mind control if restrained and subjected to it unwittingly. But I hold my mind captive to Christ and His merciful plans for my life.

Last Fall God told me to not be afraid, but it was going to get much, much worse. I asked, "What is going to get worse?" And He replied, "Everything. Everything that has to do with earthly affairs." And sure enough, just a couple of weeks later, I started noticing a shift in people, systems, corporate interactions, places, and more. Rage became more apparent. Indifference to kindness manifested markedly. At first, I was afraid, but then I realized that this, whatever THIS was? God had already warned me. I calmed down and began watching again.

Thank you for sharing.

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Greg lund's avatar
Greg lund
3h

Don't go off on another TDS episode. You will wind up being "bud-lite'ed". Trump is exactly as he has always been. He has not changed. But he knows his time to turn this country around is limited and does not need to worry about re-election polls.

I might have re-stacked this one, but your sentence that dives into TDS has me putting it the trash

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