VIDEO Below:

Here is the science behind the neuroscience mind control technology… controlling even the leaders of nations. But this includes the world’s populus also. This is how the WEF Globalist elite are controlling the world… and also killing many in the world. These neuroscience weapons they use against humanity… not only try to control people… but can kill people. Ai is mainly the one making the decisions… on who lives and who dies. This is real… though it sounds like a Sci-Fi movie… but it is not.

Mind Control Technology links the EMF devices such as cell phones, cell phone towers and satellites… to the human brain (and body)… via EMF Conductive nanoparticulates placed there without anyone’s consent… via vaccines, chemtrails, food, water, drugs, injectable diabetes shots, injectable dental anesthesia and many other ways.

Take every thought captive! Submit to God and resist the Devil and he will flee.

Dear friends, we are clearly in the last days… according to the Biblical prophecies… and what it would be like right before the 7 years of Tribulation (see in Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Mark 13)… which will be the worst of times that the world has ever known. This is not a joke. Get right with God… or you will not be able to stand against what is coming.

Here is what Matthew chapter 24 says about the last days… and what it would look like.

Matthew 24

King James Version

1And Jesus went out, and departed from the temple: and his disciples came to him for to shew him the buildings of the temple.

2 And Jesus said unto them, See ye not all these things? verily I say unto you, There shall not be left here one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.

3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.

10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.

11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.

13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

15 When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)

16 Then let them which be in Judaea flee into the mountains:

17 Let him which is on the housetop not come down to take any thing out of his house:

18 Neither let him which is in the field return back to take his clothes.

19 And woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck in those days!

20 But pray ye that your flight be not in the winter, neither on the sabbath day:

21 For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.

22 And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.

23 Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not.

24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

25 Behold, I have told you before.

26 Wherefore if they shall say unto you, Behold, he is in the desert; go not forth: behold, he is in the secret chambers; believe it not.

27 For as the lightning cometh out of the east, and shineth even unto the west; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.

28 For wheresoever the carcase is, there will the eagles be gathered together.

29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:

30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.

31 And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.

32 Now learn a parable of the fig tree; When his branch is yet tender, and putteth forth leaves, ye know that summer is nigh:

33 So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors.

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By this December 2026, Trump wants all able young men drafted into the Military. The globalist LOVE War… the industrial military complex makes trillions of dollars… while young men die. The love of money is the root of all evil!

Trump wants to take over the world and he wants War. He is being Mind Controlled. He is totally different than his first term. During his first term he prevented Wars/built the Wall/protected our borders/America first… Now he is acting more like the WEF Globalist elite… than the WEF Globalist elite themselves… He wants the Gulf of Mexico, Greenland, Venezuela, Gaza, Iran etc. What is wrong with him… his mind is being controlled to do these things… via this very real Neuromodulation technology. The video goes into the science behind the technology.

But those who are truly in Christ… born again… and filled with the Holy Spirit cannot be mind controlled for they take every thought captive… they resist the devil and he will flee… and greater is He (the Holy Spirit) that is in Believers… than he (satan) that is in the world.

Why did satan have to try to mind control everyone… make them docile… make them have no emotions or feelings about anything… make them pliable… why?… because he wants all of mankind to agree to taking more toxic vaccines and to go to war… with Trump as the leader. He is not the anti-Christ… but is opening the door for him and the horrific times that are headed our way according to the Bible in Matthew 24:6-7 where Jesus is prophesying about the last days and what they will look like… right before his return (at the end of the 7 years of Tribulation which have not yet begun… but will soon… because EVERYTHING is lining up with what Jesus told us) …

MATTHEW 24:6-7

King James Version

"6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.”

Be water Baptized and filled with the Holy Spirit (read Acts 2:38)… so you CAN resist the devil so that he would flee. Take every thought captive. Love one another. This mind control technology, can make people very mad sounding crazy… all of a sudden… out of nowhere… But don’t act on it. SAY NO TO IT!!!

This mind control technology can also make people very DOCILE unable to think for themselves and will do anything the Government tells them to do. Remember… 2/3rds of humanity… around 6 Billion people took the toxic vaccines. The other 1/3 said ‘No way Jose!’

That was the Holy Spirit in them telling them not to. The vaccines were NOT the Mark of the Beast… but they were the infrastructure for the Cryptocurrency system body and mind activity control system… to control every man, women and child. But don’t let them! Read the Bible. Grow in grace and the knowledge of Jesus Christ. Be water Baptized, filled with Holy Spirit and put on the FULL ARMOR OF GOD that you may be able to submit to God and resist the devil so that you will be able to stand against the wiles of the devil so that he would flee! Halleluyah! Amen! :)

P.S. Here is a detox idea I heard today… on detoxing the body from metal, fungus and bacteria… Soak your feet in Hydrogen Peroxide every night before you go to bed for about 5 days. It is supposed to detox the body. It is even supposed to get rid of toenail fungus. I will be trying this soon! :) I hope it works! :) Love you all! Stay close to Christ. He is our good shepherd. Resist sin. Resist the devil and he will flee. Love God with all your heart, soul, mind, body and strength… and love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus IS the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but by HIM. You must believe and follow Christ.

Bible Scripture:…

2 Corinthians 10

King James Version

1 Now I Paul myself beseech you by the meekness and gentleness of Christ, who in presence am base among you, but being absent am bold toward you:

2 But I beseech you, that I may not be bold when I am present with that confidence, wherewith I think to be bold against some, which think of us as if we walked according to the flesh.

3 For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh:

4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;

6 And having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled.

7 Do ye look on things after the outward appearance? if any man trust to himself that he is Christ’s, let him of himself think this again, that, as he is Christ’s, even so are we Christ’s.

8 For though I should boast somewhat more of our authority, which the Lord hath given us for edification, and not for your destruction, I should not be ashamed:

9 That I may not seem as if I would terrify you by letters.

10 For his letters, say they, are weighty and powerful; but his bodily presence is weak, and his speech contemptible.

11 Let such an one think this, that, such as we are in word by letters when we are absent, such will we be also in deed when we are present.

12 For we dare not make ourselves of the number, or compare ourselves with some that commend themselves: but they measuring themselves by themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.

13 But we will not boast of things without our measure, but according to the measure of the rule which God hath distributed to us, a measure to reach even unto you.

14 For we stretch not ourselves beyond our measure, as though we reached not unto you: for we are come as far as to you also in preaching the gospel of Christ:

15 Not boasting of things without our measure, that is, of other men’s labours; but having hope, when your faith is increased, that we shall be enlarged by you according to our rule abundantly,

16 To preach the gospel in the regions beyond you, and not to boast in another man’s line of things made ready to our hand.

17 But he that glorieth, let him glory in the Lord.

18 For not he that commendeth himself is approved, but whom the Lord commendeth.