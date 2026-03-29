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Necator americanus

Specimen of Necator americanus. Source: Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

What is Necator americanus?

Necator americanus, also known as the “New World hookworm“, is a species of parasitic nematode that infects the intestinal tissues of humans living in the poorest tropical and subtropical areas of the planet, affecting almost 500 million people worldwide.

Nematodes, called “roundworms,” are part of a very abundant group of invertebrate animals – the phylum Nematoda – that includes more than 20,000 species. This is the third most important phylum of invertebrates and is comprised of both free-living worms and parasites of plants and other animals, vertebrates and invertebrates.

Parasitic nematode species, then, are of great importance from a health, veterinary and agricultural point of view, as they tend to cause relatively serious diseases in the organisms they parasitize.

Parasitic nematodes include hookworms, which are usually transmitted through the soil. Ancylostoma duodenale and Necator americanus (family Ancylostomatidae) are two of the most important species that infect humans, responsible for conditions known as hookworm or hookworm.

Ancylostoma duodenale is known as the “hookworm of the old world” and is found mainly in Europe, Africa, an important part of Asia and the Pacific Islands. Necator americanus, the “New World hookworm,” primarily affects populations in the Americas and the Caribbean, although reports indicate that it has been found in Africa, Asia, and the Pacific as well.

These parasites lodge in the digestive system, mainly in the small intestine, where they suck blood from this tissue and cause what is called “iron deficiency anemia”; Some patients may even manifest other conditions related to the migration of the parasite to other tissues.

There is no vaccine against these parasites, but the infection is effectively treated with anthelmintics, although patients are usually reinfected quickly in endemic areas where there is no sanitary control.

Characteristics of Necator americanus

Necator americanus is a parasitic worm belonging to the phylum Nematoda and the family Ancylostomatidae.

It is a species of roundworm that proliferates in the small intestine of the humans it infects and has a translucent white color.

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Ways of life

In the life cycle of Necator americanus, at least three life forms are distinguished: adult worms, eggs and filariform larvae.

Adults

Preserved specimen of Necator americanus. Source: Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

N. americanus is a dioecious species, that is, it has two sexes: one female and one male, separated into different individuals.

Adult male worms are about 9 millimeters long and 0.5 millimeters in diameter, while female worms are 9 to 11 millimeters long and the same 0.5 millimeters in diameter as males.

Both adult worms have, in their oral cavity, two sharp plates that function as hooks and that allow them to penetrate the tissues of the host and anchor themselves in them to feed and sustain themselves.

Eggs

N. americanus egg. Source: SuSanA Secretariat, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

N. americanus eggs have an oval shape and a thin layer that covers and protects them. They are 50 to 80 microns long and between 30 and 50 microns wide.

Larvae

The larvae of this parasite are of two types and are known as “rhabditiform” larvae or first instar larvae and “filariform” or third instar larvae.

The rhabditiform larvae have a maximum length of 300 microns and a tail with a sharp and narrow terminal end.

Filariform larvae, on the other hand, have a maximum length of 500 microns, they do not have the plates or fastening hooks that adult worms have, but they do have an important capacity for movement. Their body appears more robust than that of rhabditiform larvae, but they are not easily distinguishable from one another.

Under certain conditions, these larvae can be encapsulated or “sheathed”, forming resistance structures that are difficult to remove.

Geographical distribution

This parasite is considered to have a worldwide distribution, although the most important endemic areas correspond to those of the American continent (North, Central and South America) and the Caribbean islands, especially those with the lowest socioeconomic conditions and with the hottest and wettest climates.

It has also been found in Southeast Asia, India, China, some islands in the southwest Pacific and in the sub-Saharan region of the African continent.

Hosts and reservoirs

N. americanus is considered to be a nematode that infects exclusively humans, but various reports agree that it can also affect pigs.

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The main natural reservoirs for this parasite are, consequently, such farm animals, humans, soil, water bodies and their related vegetation.

Life cycle of Necator americanus

The life cycle of N. americanus is a direct life cycle, which means that it does not require any intermediate host or vector to infect its definitive hosts: humans. Let’s look at the steps that are completed during the life cycle of this parasite:

Inside an infected human, adults produce eggs that are released with feces. Under the right environmental conditions (humidity, shade and heat) after 1 or 2 days, the eggs hatch, letting out the free-living rhabditiform larvae that grow between the feces and the soil contaminated with them. After 5 to 10 days in the soil, going through two molts, the rhabditiform larvae develop into the filariform larvae or stage 3 larvae, which represent the infective stage of the parasite. These larvae can live up to 4 weeks in the soil, if environmental conditions allow it. When they come into contact with a human, which usually happens when an individual walks barefoot on soil, water, or vegetation contaminated with feces from infected humans, the phylariform larvae penetrate the skin of the feet and travel through the bloodstream to the heart and lungs. Once there, they penetrate the pulmonary alveoli, ascend through the bronchial tree and pharynx and are then swallowed, reaching the digestive system. In the jejunum region of the small intestine, the larvae mature into adult forms, male and female, which live and feed in the lumen of the small intestine, attached to the small intestine by their mouth hooks, which they use to feed and cause blood loss in the host. Adult worms can live for periods of time of 1 to 2 years in the gut of their host, but this time can be much longer. In the intestine, adults reproduce and release their eggs into the small intestine, which are expelled with feces, thus completing the life cycle. Some of these eggs can hatch directly in the digestive system and make their way to other organs, where there may be clinical manifestations as well.

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Provoked diseases and their symptoms

The pathological condition caused by Necator americanus is known as necatoriasis, hookworm or hookworm and is usually almost always asymptomatic. The most common patients include both school-age children and adults, although the latter are less common.

Skin penetration of filariform larvae is usually imperceptible, but discomfort such as hives, burning, and rash may occur at first. When the larvae migrate to the respiratory system, a mild cough and irritation of the pharynx may be observed, but this is in very few cases.

Necator americanus infection can cause rashes

The main symptom of abundant parasitosis is the development of iron deficiency anemia, due to the loss of blood caused by adults attached to the intestinal walls when feeding on this blood.

Other symptoms include:

Headache.

Nausea.

Pain in the extremities and joints.

Abdominal pain.

Dyspnea.

Chronic fatigue.

The diagnosis of this condition usually consists of microscopic observation of feces in search of eggs or larvae of the parasite.

Treatment

Millions of people in the world are at permanent risk of contracting the disease caused by the nematode Necator americanus, since this is one of the most common intestinal parasitoses that exist.

Treatment to eliminate adult worms from the body is usually effective and involves the administration of antimicrobial or anthelmintic drugs such as albendazole, nitazoxanide, mebendazole, etc.

There is no preventive vaccination for this parasitosis, so disinfection and rigorous sanitary control of both water and food consumed daily are usually recommended, especially in endemic regions.

The correct disposal and inactivation of human feces is one of the most effective preventive mechanisms, since it “cuts” the life cycle of the parasite, reducing the possibility of contact of a human being with infective larvae.

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Another Fascinating ARTICLE and VIDEO on Intestinal Nematodes by expert Parasitologist MacKevin Ndubuisi, Ph.D

https://thekingskid.substack.com/p/human-parasites-intestinal-nematodes