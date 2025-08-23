When good people do nothing (thinking they will be safer for it)… bad things happen. As Nazi Germanys citizens chose to hide their faces and pretend nothing was going on… that is the slaughter of innocent men, women and children in the concentration camps… then eventually they too will suffer. This same mentality is going on today.
Where are the brave souls to speak out about the modern Nazis of today… the WEF Globalist elite… who have killed over 90 million people worldwide with their murderous mRNA depopulation bioweapon shots!
If we the people don’t learn from history… it will happen again! And it already has. The shots have already killed… 7.5 times more people… than were killed in Nazi Germany’s Holocaust.
Such an excellent comparison between that time and now! The evil is difficult to comprehend, but very real. I've got two books going that I'm reading about that time right now, and they chill the soul. Whether they were/are human beings, demonic entities, etc .... it is hard to believe the degree of disregard for the Creator's lives.
Then many were living, business as usual, while all that abuse, torture and murder was going on right under their noses.
At this horrible time, some are speaking out, others are not.
Thank you for the video, and the encouraging message at the end! of it! 💐 Blessings