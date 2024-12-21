Carol Dickinson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Resilienciero's avatar
Resilienciero
Dec 21, 2024

They were never defeated. Think Hagelian Dialectic. They shapeshifted by setting up shop in DUMBs in Antartica, were recruited into what became NASA, led NATO and UN orgs, and their latest morph is WEF.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carol Dickinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture