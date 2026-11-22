OVERALL… Eat healthy fruits, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, vegetables, healthy fats, and quality protein. And keep your body active/exercise/move… but of course give your body rest at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night… but also small breaks during the day. And stop sitting all day at your computer/social media… because your body needs to MOVE. Body motion actually helps produce energy in the body to give you more energy. So EAT RIGHT… AND EXERCISE! Oh… and no more vaccines or toxic medications to make you sick with lots of side affects. When you do things God’s Natural way… you will live much longer!

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Mitochondria and mitochondrion refer to the same organelle, with "mitochondrion" being the singular form and "mitochondria" the plural. These organelles are essential for energy production in eukaryotic cells, generating ATP through cellular respiration. “Organelles” are essentially the little ‘organs’ inside a cell, each having a different purpose or function. The Mitochondrion’s or plural Mitochondria… are one of the organelles inside the cells.

Our bodies are awesomely and wonderfully made by God… Creator of Heaven and Earth and all living things. No man or machine could create such marvel!

SO… If Mitochondria converts our ‘food’ into ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate)… Then let’s Give it… What it needs to make that wonderful Energy for us!…

1. Exercise — one of the most powerful tools

Manfaat Berjalan Kaki bagi Kesehatan: Aktivitas Sederhana yang Membantu Menjaga Kebugaran Tubuh

radarmukomuko.disway.id

This is probably the most important lifestyle intervention.

Exercise signals your cells to:

Build more mitochondria.

Improve the efficiency of existing mitochondria.

Improve the muscles’ ability to use oxygen.

Improve the body’s ability to produce energy.

Good options:

Brisk walking for 30 minutes.

Cycling.

Swimming.

Dancing.

Strength training.

You don’t have to exhaust yourself. Consistency matters more than intensity.

2. Eat foods that provide mitochondrial nutrients

ENDEAVORS | Rutgers Research research.rutgers.edu

Your mitochondria need vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and other nutrients to function properly.

Some particularly useful foods include:

*Spinach

*Folate and magnesium

*Avocados

*Healthy fats and potassium

*Salmon

*Omega-3 fatty acids

*Blueberries

*Polyphenol antioxidants

*Walnuts

*Healthy fats and antioxidants

*Eggs

*B vitamins and protein

*Broccoli

*Vitamin C and other plant compounds

*Extra virgin olive oil

Try to eat a variety of colorful vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, and quality protein.

3. Get enough magnesium

Objawy niedoboru magnezu - jak rozpoznać i uzupełnić magnez - Zdrowy LUDEK

zdrowyludek.pl

Magnesium is particularly important.

Your body uses magnesium in hundreds of biochemical reactions, including those involved in energy production.

ATP actually functions in cells largely as a magnesium-bound molecule.

Good food sources include:

Pumpkin seeds.

Almonds.

Spinach.

Black beans.

Avocados.

Dark chocolate.

Getting enough magnesium through food is a good starting point. Supplements aren’t automatically necessary.

4. Get restorative sleep

Lohnt sich eine gute Matratze? Die ehrliche Rechnung | Hane – Hane Betten & Matratzen hane.at

Your body performs important maintenance and repair processes while you sleep.

Aim for approximately 7–9 hours of quality sleep each night.

Helpful habits:

Keep a consistent bedtime.

Get morning sunlight.

Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime.

Reduce screen exposure before bed.

Keep your bedroom cool and dark.

Poor sleep can interfere with normal metabolic function.

5. Give your body breaks between meals

Beta-Glukan: Bağışıklık Gücü, Kolesterol ve Makrofaj Aktivasyonu

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When you go between meals without constantly snacking, your body shifts how it uses stored energy.

This can influence cellular maintenance pathways, including one called autophagy.

Autophagy is essentially your cells’ recycling system. They break down and recycle damaged or unnecessary cellular components.

Mitochondria also have their own quality-control process called mitophagy, which helps remove damaged mitochondria.

You don’t need extreme fasting to support normal cellular maintenance. Regular balanced meals and avoiding constant overeating are sensible starting points.

Fasting isn’t appropriate for everyone, particularly people with certain medical conditions or those taking glucose-lowering medication.

6. Get natural sunlight and spend time outdoors

Mindfulness for ADHD: How Mindful Walking Boosts Focus Better | Ahead App Blog

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Morning daylight helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which influences sleep, hormones, and metabolism.

Outdoor activity also encourages movement and can improve overall well-being.

One important distinction: sunlight doesn’t directly recharge your mitochondria like a battery. Its benefits are mainly through circadian regulation and other physiological pathways.

7. Eat foods rich in antioxidants

Polyphenole: Wie Beeren, Nüsse, Tee und Vollkorn das Herz schützen | Kurier

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Foods containing antioxidants and plant compounds include:

Pomegranates.

Blueberries.

Strawberries.

Green tea.

Tomatoes.

Red cabbage.

Broccoli.

AMAZING FACT: Pomegranates are GREAT for the Heart… and they too have 4 chambers like the heart… and the seeds remind us of the blood cells that surge through our heart with every beat every day.

A simple daily mitochondrial-support routine

Here is what I’d suggest as a gentle starting point:

Your daily routine

Morning Get 10–20 minutes of outdoor daylight.

Drink water.

Eat a nutritious breakfast with protein. Midday Take a 20–30-minute walk.

Eat healthy fruits, leafy greens, vegetables, healthy fats, and quality protein. Afternoon Avoid sitting for excessively long periods.

Include some gentle movement or strength exercises. Evening Eat a balanced dinner.

Avoid excessive alcohol.

Wind down and aim for 7–9 hours of sleep.

Here is a bonus image. Foods that help to lower blood pressure…

LOVE YOU ALL! STAY HEALTHY!

YES… YOU HAVE TO WORK AT IT… BUT YOU CAN DO IT!

Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me”.