“Natural materials

Collagen is the most abundant component of extracellular matrix (ECM), and the extracted collagen could be spontaneously transformed into hydrogels via pH and temperature-dependent self-fibrogenesis processes under physiological condition.72 Collagen fibrils and fibers with only hundreds of nano-meter thickness are enriched in cell adherence peptide ligands such as collagen triple-helical ligands (GxOGER) and arginine–glycine–aspartic acid (RGD), and these peptides can bind with cell membrane receptors, such as α1β1 and α2β1 integrins.73,74 As a result, collagen hydrogels can be recognized as a biomimetic substance to physiologically mimic the cellular microenvironment in vivo. However, the weak mechanical strength during high cell traction and batch-to-batch difference considerably discourages its application. Therefore, myriad efforts have been made to increase its mechanical property and stability via chemical cross-linking methods, typically represented by glycation and enzyme-mediated cross-linking.75 In addition, some studies also reported that the synthesized PEG conjugated to di(succinic acid N-hydroxysuccinimide ester) could work as a cross-linker for enabling the collagen fiber interconnection via amine cross-linking, consequently resulting in varied elastic moduli (E 0 ) ranging from 0.7 to 4.0 kPa.76 Intriguingly, methylated collagen hydrogels were also developed, and the gelation could be initiated by photo irradiation,77 which paves the way to the new application of collagen hydrogels in the future”.

FULL ARTICLE: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-021-00830-x

