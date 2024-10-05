Mainly I want to stop and say… THANK YOU! To all the GOOD Doctors and Microscopist out there making sense of all of this. Even Thank you for all the Amateur Microscopist, Curious, Lovers of mankind… but mainly Lovers of God! I love you all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You truly are a special group!

Ok… I am seeing that there are several ‘layers’ to the globalist body snatcher takeover of humanity… mainly the brain… for the ones who haven’t died yet, may they rest in peace.

Praise God the good doctors are looking at the blood… which is the MOST vital place to look. The Bible says that “the life is in the blood.”

It seems that the Globalist body snatchers are also after our Neocortex in the brain with self-constructed ‘wiring’… getting the materials from our own body… such as sugar, proteins, fat, even the molecules found in mucous… which is loaded with yukky sticky protein… but they seem to like it… as if it’s their birthing place for their hydrogels to encapsulate the graphene we breath in from the Chemtrails. See photos below.

This is my theory… my opinions… and I could be wrong… so please correct me if I am.

I can show patents and peer reviewed articles, and other doctors research… but at some point, we all start with a theory… then strive to prove it scientifically.

Photos were all around 100X Magnification (I think???) because it was a Microscope, I use to use… for looking a things like coins or hair.

Now I use a regular Bright Field Microscope.

Love you all! Pray every day the scripture! Mainly “No weapon formed against me shall prosper!” Amen!!! And Amen!!! :) There is power in prayer… and that power is God Almighty! Halleluyah! Kisses & Hugs to you all! Hang in there. The Lord will help you through. He has for me. Praise God.