First of all this information is not meant to scare people… but for educating people. Whether a person took the vaccines or did not take them… microscopist worldwide are seeing similar live blood analysis among both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Yes… try to detox and eat good food. Get enough sleep and take care of yourself. But above all pray. Draw near to God. He is our only answer. Read the Bible. Be water Baptised like it says in Acts 2:38… so you can be filled with the Holy Spirit… so that you can have the ability to submit to God and resist the devil… so you can serve and help the less fortunate like Christ told us to do in Matthew 25. Let us continually practice loving one another as Christ told us to do.

Always remember these three powerful scriptures…

2 Timothy 1:7…

King James Version

7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

Isaiah 54:17…

King James Version

17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.

Ephesians 6:10-18…

10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.

11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

Here is the VIDEO… and part of a Peer Reviewed Article… by the Speaker in this scientific talk.

WARNING: Watch the Video… and Read this Abstract… with a grain of salt… because this is Toxic Science. This is Science for hire. This is depopulation/injury/death science. This IS BIOWEAPON SCIENCE!

Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz (DARPA), Georgia Institute of Technology, Scientific Advisory Board for ARRC



Abstract:

Terahertz (THz) band communications are envisioned as a key technology for 6G and beyond. As a fundamental wireless infrastructure, THz communication can boost abundant promising applications. In 2014, our team published two comprehensive roadmaps for the development and progress of THz communication networks which helped the research community to start research on this subject afterwards. In particular, this topic became very important and appealing to the research community due to 6G wireless systems design and development in recent years. Many papers are getting published covering different aspects of wireless systems using the THz band. In this talk, our aim is looking back at the last decade and revisiting the old problems and pointing out what has been achieved in the research community so far. Furthermore, still to be investigated research challenges for the THz band communication systems are presented by covering diverse subtopics such as from device perspectives, channel behavior, communication and networking problems, physical testbeds and demonstration systems. The presented key aspects will enable THz communications as a pillar of 6G and Beyond wireless systems in the next decade.

VIDEO Below…