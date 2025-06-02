mRNA Vaccine Can Still Spread from Vaccinated to Unvaccinated
Sadly, we are still subject to shedding...
mRNA injections shed — violating the bodily autonomy of innocent bystanders.
Peters et al found that women with daily close proximity (within 6 feet) to vaccinated individuals outside their household had significant menstrual abnormalities:
📈 34% higher risk of heavier bleeding.
🩸 28% higher risk of menstruation starting over 7 days early.
⏰ 26% higher risk of bleeding lasting more than 7 days.
The authors concluded:
“Our findings suggest possible indirect transmission of ingredients or products of the COVID-19 vaccines, presumably through shedding, from people who received one or more of the COVID-19 injections.
Peters et al: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/113
Is it true that nicotine is a good way to counteract shedding from the COVID vaccines?