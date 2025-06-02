mRNA injections shed — violating the bodily autonomy of innocent bystanders.

Peters et al found that women with daily close proximity (within 6 feet) to vaccinated individuals outside their household had significant menstrual abnormalities:

📈 34% higher risk of heavier bleeding.

🩸 28% higher risk of menstruation starting over 7 days early.

⏰ 26% higher risk of bleeding lasting more than 7 days.

The authors concluded:

“Our findings suggest possible indirect transmission of ingredients or products of the COVID-19 vaccines, presumably through shedding, from people who received one or more of the COVID-19 injections.

Peters et al: https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/113

VIDEO Clip Below:…

SEE FULL VIDEO at: www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-fdas-decision-to-recommend-more