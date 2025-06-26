mRNA BIOWEAPON INJECTIONS ARE FOR MURDERING PEOPLE! They are for the WEF Globalist 2030 Agenda = Depopulation of 7 Billion people by 2030!
mRNA Bioweapon Injections are FOR the WEF Globalist Agenda 2030 depopulation plan of wiping out most of the world's population by 2030... from around 7.9 billion to around only 500 million people.
“Any child that is injured or dies from these so called vaccines is a tragedy and a crime. 7+ years of training in pediatrics should be enough for them to see the increase in child mortality since 2021, but I guess job security and not going against CDC guidance is a bridge too far for most of them. I guess cowardice is the norm now.” ~ Barry Windsor
Yes… I agree Barry. And I would like to add that not only is it cowardice, but they are co-criminals in the crime of murder. Even doctors and nurses in Nazi Germany were hung by the neck until dead for killing and experimenting & killing innocent German and Polish citizens.
Until doctors, nurses and pharmacist wake up to the fact that they are not above the Law… nor are they invisible in the site of God who sees everything they are doing… if they do not repent, the Bible says they cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven… but will experience “eternal punishment” in hell.
And all their millions they made on earth killing people… cannot save them on the day of Judgement. Telling God… “I was just doing my job” will not cut it. They are MURDERERS. That is not a job! Jobs help people! That is a Crime! Crimes against Humanity! It is like Nazi Germany on Steroids! And all those who took part WILL BE JUDGED BY GOD! And there is no escape for them nor excuse for them… for they willingly, knowingly and cowardicely took part in MURDER! REPENT ALL YOU MURDERERS OUT THERE… ELSE YOU WILL BE CAST IN THE LAKE OF FIRE… ETERNAL PUNISHMENT! THEREFORE, REPENT WHILE YOU ARE STILL ALIVE… AND GO AND SIN NO MORE!!!!!!!!
Revelation 21:8
“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death
#1 VIDEO:…
#2 VIDEO: HOW mRNA shots Cause Heart Attacks… as seen in the animation Video below…
I think it’s important to point out that the twitter; (x) quote that Emerald read that stated- “Mailed to your door, completely voluntary.
We have incorporated RNA vaccines into microneedle patches that encode the production of a fluorescent protein (luciferase) only visible under UV light for the purpose of verifiable of vaccination.
It's painless and won't leave a mark.”
It is a well known FACT that this x account is one of many alias accounts belonging to Elon Musk.
All of these Satanists behind this agenda 2030 are so eager and proud to talk about their plans.
I’ll do one better and translate it for you. He (Elon) is telling you that it is THE MARK OF THE BEAST. They even named the green fluorescent protein enzyme that is in it in homage to THEIR GOD- (Lucifer.) He that has ears, let him hear.