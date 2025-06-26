“Any child that is injured or dies from these so called vaccines is a tragedy and a crime. 7+ years of training in pediatrics should be enough for them to see the increase in child mortality since 2021, but I guess job security and not going against CDC guidance is a bridge too far for most of them. I guess cowardice is the norm now.” ~ Barry Windsor

Yes… I agree Barry. And I would like to add that not only is it cowardice, but they are co-criminals in the crime of murder. Even doctors and nurses in Nazi Germany were hung by the neck until dead for killing and experimenting & killing innocent German and Polish citizens.

Until doctors, nurses and pharmacist wake up to the fact that they are not above the Law… nor are they invisible in the site of God who sees everything they are doing… if they do not repent, the Bible says they cannot enter the Kingdom of Heaven… but will experience “eternal punishment” in hell.

And all their millions they made on earth killing people… cannot save them on the day of Judgement. Telling God… “I was just doing my job” will not cut it. They are MURDERERS. That is not a job! Jobs help people! That is a Crime! Crimes against Humanity! It is like Nazi Germany on Steroids! And all those who took part WILL BE JUDGED BY GOD! And there is no escape for them nor excuse for them… for they willingly, knowingly and cowardicely took part in MURDER! REPENT ALL YOU MURDERERS OUT THERE… ELSE YOU WILL BE CAST IN THE LAKE OF FIRE… ETERNAL PUNISHMENT! THEREFORE, REPENT WHILE YOU ARE STILL ALIVE… AND GO AND SIN NO MORE!!!!!!!!

Revelation 21:8

“But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death

