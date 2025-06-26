Discussion about this post

I think it’s important to point out that the twitter; (x) quote that Emerald read that stated- “Mailed to your door, completely voluntary.

We have incorporated RNA vaccines into microneedle patches that encode the production of a fluorescent protein (luciferase) only visible under UV light for the purpose of verifiable of vaccination.

It's painless and won't leave a mark.”

It is a well known FACT that this x account is one of many alias accounts belonging to Elon Musk.

All of these Satanists behind this agenda 2030 are so eager and proud to talk about their plans.

I’ll do one better and translate it for you. He (Elon) is telling you that it is THE MARK OF THE BEAST. They even named the green fluorescent protein enzyme that is in it in homage to THEIR GOD- (Lucifer.) He that has ears, let him hear.

