Am I the only one in the world seeing Mr. Q-tip head structures?

If anyone knows… please let me know.

This is all found in the blood. 100X and 400X. The blood was not diluted with anything… so after a few minutes it began to dry out and form rouleaux formations.

I noticed in Mr. Q-Tip head… there were little dark spots everywhere within it (graphene?).

If I had a dark field microscope I would know for sure.

These dark spots in the white field microscope did not seem to blink.

Not all structures among the blood were Mr. Q-tip heads.

400X below is Mr. Q-tip head.

Below 400x, Mr. Q-tip tail… or maybe vice versa.

Below 400X, Another odd one. Let’s call him Mr. Flat head screwdriver, with possible teeth.

Below 400X, Ordinary fiber guy.

Below 400X, Ordinary fiber guy with feathery tail on left… and flat head screwdriver guy on right.

Below 400X, Flat heads tail. Almost like Q-tip shape.

Below 400X, Pink Q-tip head with dark ring around head (graphene?)

Below 400X, Pinky’s tail in view.

Below 400X, spotted cylinder with color saturation enhancement.

Below 400X, spotted cylinder with no contrast filter on… or color enhancement.

Below 400X. Ah… looks like a folded Transparent GNR Graphene Nanoribbon amongst the blood? You can see the blood cells that are behind the ribbon clearly. That is because this ‘polymer’ graphenated ribbon is clear.

Below 100x oddly twisted GNR

Below 400X, same twisted ribbon up close.