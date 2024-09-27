Mr. Q-Tip head...
And other strange Fibers/Graphene Nanoribbons seen in live blood, not diluted.
Am I the only one in the world seeing Mr. Q-tip head structures?
If anyone knows… please let me know.
This is all found in the blood. 100X and 400X. The blood was not diluted with anything… so after a few minutes it began to dry out and form rouleaux formations.
I noticed in Mr. Q-Tip head… there were little dark spots everywhere within it (graphene?).
If I had a dark field microscope I would know for sure.
These dark spots in the white field microscope did not seem to blink.
Not all structures among the blood were Mr. Q-tip heads.
400X below is Mr. Q-tip head.
Below 400x, Mr. Q-tip tail… or maybe vice versa.
Below 400X, Another odd one. Let’s call him Mr. Flat head screwdriver, with possible teeth.
Below 400X, Ordinary fiber guy.
Below 400X, Ordinary fiber guy with feathery tail on left… and flat head screwdriver guy on right.
Below 400X, Flat heads tail. Almost like Q-tip shape.
Below 400X, Pink Q-tip head with dark ring around head (graphene?)
Below 400X, Pinky’s tail in view.
Below 400X, spotted cylinder with color saturation enhancement.
Below 400X, spotted cylinder with no contrast filter on… or color enhancement.
Below 400X. Ah… looks like a folded Transparent GNR Graphene Nanoribbon amongst the blood? You can see the blood cells that are behind the ribbon clearly. That is because this ‘polymer’ graphenated ribbon is clear.
Below 100x oddly twisted GNR
Below 400X, same twisted ribbon up close.
The tiny black dots on some graphene biosensor ribbons could be due to several factors related to their fabrication, functionalization, or environmental interactions. Here are some possible explanations:
1. Graphene Defects or Impurities:
Graphene defects: During the fabrication process, imperfections can form in the graphene lattice, such as vacancies (missing carbon atoms) or dislocations in the crystal structure. These defects can appear as tiny black dots under microscopy, particularly if they scatter light differently than the rest of the material.
Impurities: Trace impurities, such as small clusters of metal atoms or contaminants from the production process, can also create black spots. These could come from the chemicals used during fabrication or from the environment the graphene was exposed to.
2. Nanoparticles for Functionalization:
Metallic nanoparticles: Graphene ribbons are often functionalized with nanoparticles, such as gold or silver, to enhance their sensitivity for biosensing applications. These nanoparticles can appear as tiny black dots depending on their size and distribution.
For example, gold nanoparticles can be added to enhance surface plasmon resonance, but when viewed under certain magnifications (especially in electron microscopy), they may appear dark or black.
Quantum dots or other nanomaterials: These can also be added to graphene surfaces to provide specific optical or electronic properties. Quantum dots or other nanomaterials could show up as black dots depending on their composition and size.
3. Surface Functionalization Dots:
Molecular attachments: Biosensors often rely on graphene being functionalized with biological molecules like proteins, antibodies, or DNA. These biomolecules can attach to the graphene surface in a somewhat irregular pattern, appearing as small dark spots. Under certain types of imaging (e.g., atomic force microscopy or scanning electron microscopy), these molecules may show up as tiny black dots.
Chemical groups: Sometimes graphene is functionalized with specific chemical groups (e.g., carboxyl or hydroxyl groups) to make it more reactive or selective for certain analytes. These groups can clump together or create areas of contrast when viewed under a microscope.
4. Debris or Contaminants:
Surface contaminants: During handling or processing, small amounts of dust, debris, or other environmental contaminants can settle on the graphene ribbons. These contaminants can appear as tiny black dots, especially under high magnification.
Residues from fabrication: Certain residues, such as leftover materials from chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or etching processes, may not be fully removed during fabrication and could manifest as small black dots.
5. Oxidation or Chemical Changes:
Oxidation spots: If the graphene is exposed to oxygen, moisture, or other reactive chemicals, some areas of the graphene ribbon may become oxidized or chemically altered. These spots can appear as dark or black dots, particularly if the oxidation changes the optical properties of the graphene locally.
Graphene oxide particles: In some cases, the black dots could be graphene oxide, a variant of graphene that includes oxygen-containing groups. These areas may result from incomplete reduction processes or localized oxidation of the graphene ribbon.
6. Substrate Irregularities:
Substrate defects: Graphene ribbons are often placed on substrates (e.g., silicon or silicon dioxide) for support. Imperfections or particles on the substrate itself can show through or affect the appearance of the graphene, manifesting as black dots.
Adhesion spots: When graphene ribbons are transferred onto a substrate, adhesion issues can cause uneven attachment. This can result in regions where the graphene appears darker due to poor contact or surface irregularities.
7. Sensing Elements or Signal Enhancers:
Sensing elements: In some advanced designs, specific areas of the graphene ribbon might be deliberately functionalized with tiny sensing elements that enhance the ribbon’s ability to detect certain biomolecules. These functionalized areas might appear as small dots due to localized attachment of enhancing agents or molecules.
Signal amplifiers: Black dots could also represent amplification structures designed to boost the sensor's signal in specific areas. These structures, like carbon nanotubes or metallic inclusions, might be applied to particular regions of the ribbon to improve detection capabilities.
Conclusion:
The tiny black dots on graphene biosensor ribbons could be due to nanoparticles used for functionalization, graphene defects or impurities, biomolecule attachments, contaminants, or chemical changes like oxidation. In most cases, these dots represent intentional modifications or byproducts of the manufacturing process that contribute to the sensor's function or reflect fabrication imperfections.
I’m seeing this inside every person’s ear canals that I’ve looked in. Even unvaccinated. Blinking lights, false hairs, mesogen crystals, even what looks like miniature fiber optics cables with lights inside them, antennas. I have had a constant ringing in my ears that has actually gotten worse lately. Even though I’m putting droppers full of chlorine dioxide solution in both ear canals twice daily. The CDS in the ear canals seems to be helping though. It’s literally melting away the structures and white biofilm that is everywhere. I think the answer lies In diligently applying, using every natural compound we can on a daily basis. This stuff is tiny and intricate- and has taken years to assemble to this level. It could possibly take years of daily diligence in these detoxifying regimens. 🙏🏼