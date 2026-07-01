VIDEO FROM 2008…

Below we look at both parties… Linear Bacteria and Linear Fungi… could this be the GMO combination? Did you know that some samples of Linear Fungi are Aspergillus, Penicillium, Rhizopus and Fusarium?

LINEAR FUNGI…

LINEAR BACTERIA…

Linear genetic molecules represent a notable departure from the traditional bacterial paradigm, as most bacteria maintain their genetic material in circular form rather than linear strands. While the term “spirochetes” typically refers to the helical, corkscrew-shaped morphology of the bacteria themselves, research on the genus Borrelia has demonstrated that these organisms possess a segmented genome consisting of a large linear chromosome and multiple linear plasmids.

Are linear spirochetes different from Borrelia burgdorferi?

Linear DNA replicons

Covalently closed hairpin ends Borrelia burgdorferi Acts as specialized telomeres

Chromosomal gene order

Highly conserved segments Borrelia garinii, Borrelia afzelii Helps define genetic classes

Cellular morphology

Helically coiled structure Treponema, Leptospira Facilitates motility in fluids

🧬 Linear Genomic Architecture

Lyme disease agents are among the best-studied examples of bacteria featuring linear chromosomes, which typically range between 935 and 955 kbp in length. This distinct configuration includes covalently closed hairpins at the ends of the DNA molecules, which function similarly to eukaryotic telomeres to protect the genome. Scientists have found that this segmented, linear structure is a defining trait for species capable of causing conditions such as Lyme disease and relapsing fever.

🧫 Biological and Pathogenic Traits

Spiral-shaped bacteria known as spirochetes are characterized by their motility, which is powered by Endo flagella—also called axial filaments—housed within the periplasmic space of the cell. While the basic morphologic structure of these organisms includes a central cylinder enclosed by a membrane, their genetic and clinical behaviors vary significantly across the phylum Spirochaetota. The virulence of spirochetes often depends on their ability to move through viscous host environments, an essential survival mechanism that distinguishes these pathogens from other bacterial groups.

Researchers continue to explore how these unique structural and genetic adaptations enable spirochetes to thrive in diverse ecological niches and human hosts.

MORGELLONS FIBERS:…

DR. ANA MIHALCEA FINDINGS ON MORGELLONS FIBERS…

Chemical Analysis Of Multiple Morgellon's Fibers From 2007 By Dr. Hildegarde Staninger Sheds Light On Current Advanced Nanomaterials Deployed Against Humanity Via COVID19 Shots And Geoengineering…

https://substack.com/home/post/p-150494380