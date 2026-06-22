Please, I beg you… get rid of all RF devices including cell phones, microwave ovens and any Wi-fi devices within your home. Your home is where you are most of the time… so making your home environment much safer is a very wise choice. Do the research or watch my videos about these very toxic RF and Wi-Fi Frequencies.

#1 VIDEO:…

About Morgellons Fiber research back in 2011… It’s way more radical now!

#2 VIDEO:…

All cell phones are weaponized now… so that means everyone that uses a cell phone can be manipulated by incoming thoughts (that are not your own)… and even be harmed physically by these microwave weapons… even unto death… such as sudden heart attacks at night in your bed. Most people won’t connect it to being from your cell phone. GET RID OF YOUR CELL PHONES! Use landline phones… and cable for internet if you have too… but NO MORE WIRELESS DEVICES!!! THEY ARE REMOTE CONTROLLED WEAPONS!!!

AWESOME ARTICLE FROM ISABELLA’S SUBSTACK at… https://isabellamacleod.substack.com/p/morgellons-and-targeted-individuals

“Nanomaterials are used in making functional tools or Nano Bio-machines. Nanomaterials aka Morgellons can be used for bio-sensory applications. These applications then integrate into the Central Nervous system. They generate a Bio-magnetic field”.

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Subscribe to Isabella’s Substack at… https://isabellamacleod.substack.com/p/morgellons-and-targeted-individuals

“Brain Machine interfaces - Nanotechnology {nano neural dust } can be used to build dust-sized mote sensors that can be implanted in the brain. This can facilitate communication and monitor neural signals to relay data back to devices. Transcranial communication uses piezoelectric sensors to convert the data to ultrasonic signals. These signals are then picked up by a sub-dural transceiver. The Transceivers sit above the neural dust chips and power them ultrasonically. They then relay the data to an external receiver, wirelessly transmitting to a “Super Computer”.

How do the nanobots self-replicate? They self-replicate using the bacteria that is within the human body. Bacteria are the building blocks of the Nanotechnology. The Nanotech also synthesizes millions of proteins. The Hydrogels from the Nanotech also can self-replicate and live forever. They also can generate electricity inside of you. This technology is able to cool your body down and generate more electrical heat. It then converts the heat into electricity.

Quantum Dots in Nanotechnology

Quantum Dots are Bioluminescent crystals, meaning that they can light up in your body. They can also self-assemble and build things in your body.

“Darpa” has used a method for the last decade called the “Advanced Clarity Method”.It uses Hydrogel and “Quantum dots” which have an affinity for your brain and nerve tissues. Its function is to go into your tissues a make a “Hybrid “tissue of you and the hydrogel. This is capable of permanently changing you into part “Cyborg”. The “Targeted Individual Program”, allows A.I.[{Artificial intelligence }“and/or agencies to be able to see through your eyes or hear your conversations.

They can also communicate using voice-to-skull technologies or “V2K”. They can monitor your thoughts or thought patterns. When this occurs the can even influence your thoughts AKA “Mind Control” technology. They put you in a semi-hypnotic state as well. Without the “Target” realizing that he is even being subconsciously influenced.

5g as well as iPhones can be used to influence your thought patterns. As frequencies can be sent directly to the victim. Phones can be used to gather and deliver information, this then goes to a “Supercomputer” to be analyzed, where the data can be used against the “Targeted Individual”. It can also be used to continually monitor your biometrics, for example, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level etc. The “Targeted individual, program wants to control all things in a human, all thoughts, emotions and body control. They also have the capability of remote murder as well.

They can increase your heart rate to the point of “Cardiac Arrest” or increase your Blood Pressure to the point of a Stroke. They can also send pulse waves to your body to destroy organs. The pulse waves that I am describing are “DEWS” (Direct Energy Weapons). A persons death will appear as a naturally occurring event or an unknown reason that no one will bother to investigate.

They can also influence your thoughts for “Suicidal Ideations” or risk-taking behaviors, which can lead to detrimental circumstances. This may make Target appear mentally ill and they can be held for psychiatric evaluation They can even be incarcerated, which can cause further damage to the “Targeted individual. All of this can be accomplished with zero evidence.”