Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's avatar
Monica
2h

This is a movie I posted to my MK Ultra channel a couple years ago on this very topic. I think the movie is from 2003 which I never watched before..

https://rumble.com/v1b9sk7-mk-ultra-11.0-mass-behavioral-modification.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture