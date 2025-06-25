Microscopy of Blackberry Jam from Costco. Not feeling so great. Strange shapes in it.
Still not convinced it's not worms. Looks like helminth parasites... but ChatGPT assured me it was not... but was probably the epithelial cells of the cooked Blackberries in the jam. Feeling better.
Life is so interesting. Especially when zooming in at the micro and nano levels… in the wonderful journey of Microscopy. What God has created is marvelous in my site. He constantly amazes me… and surprises me.
Psalm 139:14
King James Version
14 I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.
VIDEO #1…
VIDEO #2…
ChatGPT’s Response:
I am feeling better! :)