Life is so interesting. Especially when zooming in at the micro and nano levels… in the wonderful journey of Microscopy. What God has created is marvelous in my site. He constantly amazes me… and surprises me.

Psalm 139:14

King James Version

14 I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.

VIDEO #1…

VIDEO #2…

ChatGPT’s Response:

I am feeling better! :)