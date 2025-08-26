Dear Beloved Family in Christ,

I write to you not as a teacher or a speaker… I am neither…. but as a sister in Christ… one who has tasted the goodness of God and longs for His Spirit to move mightily among us again.

We were never meant to walk this journey in our own strength. Yahushua HaMashiach promised we would not be left as orphans. He sent the Comforter… the Holy Spirit… to dwell within us, to empower us, to guide us into all truth. Yet somewhere along the way, many have been taught to live without Him. The gifts of the Spirit have been dismissed… the power of God explained away… and the hurting sent home with little more than kind words.

But the Word of God declares something far greater: “The promise is for you, and for your children, and for all who are afar off…” (Acts 2:39). That includes us… today.

I believe it’s time to reclaim what was never meant to be lost. The sick can be healed. The oppressed can be delivered. The broken can be restored. Not by our might, but by His Spirit. This is not emotionalism or spectacle… it is the inheritance of the saints.

Holiness is not a burden… it is the fruit of walking with Him. Victory over sin is not a fantasy… it is the result of submitting to God and resisting the devil. And the gifts of the Spirit… tongues, prophecy, healing, deliverance… are not relics of the past. They are weapons for today’s battle.

This is my heart’s cry: that we would live again in the Spirit. That we would repent, be baptized, and receive the gift of the Holy Ghost… not as a doctrine, but as a living reality. That we would walk in holiness, not out of fear, but out of love… all empowered by the Holy Spirit in us and given to us at water Baptism when we came to faith in an age of accountability… not as infants but as adults or young people.

That we would shine as lights empowered by this same wonderful Holy Spirit in us… as we co-journey with Him… in this dark world, not because we are perfect, but because Christ lives in us (via the power of the Holy Spirit)… the hope of glory… and gives us the supernatural ability via the empowerment of the Holy Spirit… to Submit to God and resist the devil. Without the Word of God and the Holy Spirit to teach, instruct and guide us in all these wonderful ways… well… we are lost… up the creek without a paddle as they say.

If you’ve felt the stirring, the longing, the ache for more… you are not alone. Let us seek Him together. Let us be the church that believes again. Let us be the church that walks in Holy Spirit power, love, and a sound mind again.

By the help, grace and mercy of God and His Holy Spirit now living in us… let us gladly, joyfully and willingly submit to God and resist the devil that he would flee. Let us love our fellow man… especially if they are in need.

And do not despise prophecy… nor any of the wonderful gifts given to us by the Holy Spirit given to us at repentance and water baptism… that we should love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength… and love our neighbor as ourselves. It’s not that hard. We just can’t do it on our own.

Only by and through the Holy Spirit that lives in you… if indeed He does. Check your spirit. Is He in you. The Bible says He will testify within you that He is in you. If you are not sure… then be water baptized as in Acts 2:38… and you will know for sure!

With love and urgency,

Carol Dickinson