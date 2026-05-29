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Let Righteousness, Peace and Joy Reign within the Nations by and through Christ Jesus our Lord, Savior and Good Shepherd.

He leads us in paths of righteousness for His name sake.

I woke up this morning after having a peaceful dream... a dream of peace between the nations. A dream of hope.

Truth was flowing through the streets in every country. People glorifying God instead of themselves.

The whole world was lite up with the presence of God... loving God with their whole heart, mind, body and strength... and helping and loving their fellow man.

This planet was a place of peace.

In the dream I saw Sasha Latypova... a beautiful Christian women whose faith and strength clearly come from God… the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God of Israel.

I spoke to her briefly... though I do not remember the exact words we spoke... but I do remember she represented a symbol of God’s righteousness, peace and joy... like a straight strong arrow pulled from the archer’s quiver.

After I woke up the Lord took me to the Word of God concerning the WEF Globalist elite and all their evil practices... Mainly the murder of millions of people worldwide… using their military engineered bioweapon injections... aka covid-19 vaccines.

In the last 6 years these injurious and deadly shots have killed more people… than in all the wars combined in the last 200 years. This is no doubt… the LARGEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY in the HISTORY OF THE WORLD!

These WEF Globalist men and their greedy groveling minions may not be judged and sentenced on this side of life... but assuredly they will... each one... have to stand before our Almighty God on the day of judgement. Woe to ‘all’ those who participated in these deeds of darkness. No man… can hide from God. Their love of money is their downfall. They traded men’s lives… for money. It was murder for money. God sees everything. Again… No one can hide from God. No one.

Galatians 6:7-8

(This scripture is a warning for all the WEF Globalist Elite and All the men and women who profited from participating in all their evil works of death and destruction of humanity.)

7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.

8 For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.

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Galatians 6:9-10

(These next verses are a reminder... for all those who walk with God and His righteousness through Christ Jesus our Lord and Savior.)

9 And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not.

10 As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.

Please be praying for Sasha as she goes into the Lion’s den… in the court room of men. She truly is like Daniel in the Lion’s den... who God protected because his faith was strong.

And this same strong faith God gave to Sasha. She was surely born for such a time as this.

I love you all so much! I really do. We need to be praying, praying, praying... for Shasha like never before! Also praying for those God sends out... as arrows from a quiver... piercing the Darkness with God’s light and truth! Halleluyah! Amen!

God bless you all! Don’t forget to pray for Sasha! She is our Daniel in the den. Pray for her. Thank you!

Take care,

Carol

P.S. Please consider supporting Sasha Latypova. She is fighting for ALL of us! :) Thank you! Go to… https://substack.com/@sashalatypova?utm_source=global-search