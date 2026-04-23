An Oldie but goodie. This movie gives the viewer a basic understanding… of a moment in time…. that has not yet happened… known as the ‘Rapture’. The word rapture is in the Bible… to be more specific… the Latin Vulgate Bible, and it is called… ‘Rapturo’… or in English ‘Rapture’.

What will that be like? The ‘rapture’ will be a supernatural ‘snatching away’ or ‘catching up’ of believers in Christ… that will occur right before a time known as the Tribulation which will last seven years.

The Tribulation will be a horrible and frightening time upon the earth. “For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be”. Matthew 21:24

Sadly… those who will be left behind will have to live through this trying time… for only the true believers in the Messiah… Jesus Christ or in ancient Hebrew… Yahushua HaMassiach will be raptured… and spared from this time death and destruction… horror and suffering… and some will be beheaded for their new Faith in Christ… and some will flee to the hills away from the cites to find a safer place to hide… away from ever increasingly corrupt and demonic governments… who will be behead anyone who claims the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior.

Everyone else will take a visible mark, on either their forehead, or their right hand… as a sign that they worship and obey the Anti-Christ… of whom has not yet come on the scene. This mark is Biblically known as the “The Mark of the Beast”. Note: The vaccines were NOT the mark of the beast… but they are the metal infrastructure that will connect humanity up to the network to be tracked, traced and killed. This is known as the WEF Globalist elite Klaus Schwab’s… “Surveillance under the skin” technology.

According to the Biblical accounts and prophesies in the Bible… everything has lined up with God’s Word as to the beginning of all these events… and also the seven years of Tribulation.

Please be ready my friend. This is not make believe. This is the Word of God and the Bible… and it will happen… because God is not a man that He should lie. No… God’s Word is true and will come to its fruition.

Much Love in Christ,

Carol

BIBLICAL SCRIPTURES ABOUT THIS EVENT… TO PROVE IT IS REAL… AND WILL HAPPEN!…

The rapture is a significant event in Christian eschatology, often referenced in various scriptures. Here are some key Bible verses that discuss the rapture:

Key Verses

1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 : “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”

Revelation 3:10 : “Because you have kept my word about patient endurance, I will keep you from the hour of trial that is coming on the whole world, to try those who dwell on the earth.”

Matthew 24:40-41 : “Then two men will be in the field; one will be taken and one left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken and one left.”

John 14:2-3 : “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.”

The Bible contains several key scriptures that discuss the rapture, often described as the catching up or snatching away of believers. 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 : “Behold! I tell you a mystery. We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised imperishable, and we shall be changed.” Additional Reference Acts 8:39 : This verse describes Philip being snatched away by the Spirit of God after baptizing the Ethiopian eunuch, illustrating the concept of divine catching away. ***************************************************************************** These passages collectively provide a foundational understanding of the rapture as a significant event in Christian eschatology, emphasizing the hope and assurance for believers.



Additional Insights

The rapture signifies the moment when believers are taken up to meet Christ, leaving behind the trials of the world.

These verses provide a foundational understanding of the rapture as described in the Bible, emphasizing hope and the promise of Christ’s return at the end of the seven years of Tribulation.

Therefore… be ready… that you not be left behind… Titus 2:1-15…

Titus 2

1 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine:

2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.

3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things;

4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,

5 To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed.

6 Young men likewise exhort to be sober minded.

7 In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity,

8 Sound speech, that cannot be condemned; that he that is of the contrary part may be ashamed, having no evil thing to say of you.

9 Exhort servants to be obedient unto their own masters, and to please them well in all things; not answering again;

10 Not purloining, but shewing all good fidelity; that they may adorn the doctrine of God our Saviour in all things.

11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,

12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;

13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;

14 Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.

15 These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee.