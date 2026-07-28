A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

Relating to the protection of bodily autonomy, neural and biometric privacy, freedom from pervasive government surveillance, and the preservation of cash and individual liberty in the State of Texas; imposing severe criminal and civil penalties on government officials and agencies that violate these protections.

BE IT ENACTED BY

THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF TEXAS:

SECTION 1. Short Title

This Act may be cited as the Texas Freedom and Bodily Sovereignty Protection Act — Government Officials Accountability Edition.

SECTION 2. Legislative Findings and Purpose

The Legislature finds and declares the following:

The right to privacy, bodily integrity, and freedom from constant government surveillance is fundamental to a free society and is protected by the Texas Constitution (Article I, Sections 9 and 19) and the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Emerging technologies — including biometric implants, neural sensors, graphene-based biosensors, always-on tracking devices, and programmable digital currencies — create an existential threat to liberty by enabling a total control grid of 24/7 surveillance over ordinary citizens’ bodies, brains, thoughts, emotions, movements, and financial transactions.

Once such a control grid is created, it will be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to dismantle. History proves that governments granted these powers inevitably abuse them, leading to tyranny, loss of freedom, and the destruction of a free nation.

The combination of continuous internal monitoring and programmable money (especially if physical cash is restricted or eliminated) would allow governments to restrict what people can buy, where they can travel, and how they live — turning free Texans into monitored subjects rather than sovereign individuals.

These developments are repugnant to the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and our God-given rights as free people.

Potentially dangerous times require powerful protections. The Legislature intends to stop this control grid before it is created and to hold accountable any government official or agency that attempts to impose it.

SECTION 3. Definitions

“Biometric or neural surveillance device” means any implant, sensor, wearable, or technology that collects internal physiological, neural, brain, emotional, or continuous location data.

“Control grid” means any system of continuous or near-continuous surveillance of individuals’ bodies, minds, locations, or financial activities.

“Programmable digital currency” means any central bank digital currency or government-backed digital money capable of tracking, restricting, expiring, or conditioning transactions based on user behavior or compliance.

“Government entity or official” includes any Texas state or local agency, officer, employee, or agent, and any federal actor operating within Texas.

SECTION 4. Prohibitions

(a) No government entity or official, at any level (local, state, or national), may:

Mandate, coerce, pressure, or incentivize any person to implant, wear, or use any biometric, neural, or continuous internal surveillance device. Create, participate in, or enable any control grid that subjects ordinary citizens to 24/7 remote surveillance of their internal bodies, brain activity, thoughts, emotions, or movements. Access or use data from such devices without a warrant supported by probable cause and particularity. Use programmable digital currencies or financial systems to restrict purchases, travel, speech, or daily activities based on behavior, health data, or compliance scores. Restrict or penalize the use of physical U.S. currency (cash) as legal tender.

(b) Neural and Biometric Data: Neural data and continuous internal biometric data are sensitive personal information. Collection or processing requires express, written, informed, and revocable consent. Individuals have absolute rights to access, correct, delete, and prevent sharing of their data.

SECTION 5. Penalties and Enforcement

(a) Any government official who knowingly violates this Act is guilty of a felony and shall:

Face fines of not less than $100,000 per violation.

Be subject to imprisonment for not less than 5 years.

Be permanently barred from holding any public office or position of public trust in the State of Texas.

Forfeit any pension or retirement benefits earned while in office.

(b) Government agencies or entities found in violation shall be subject to civil penalties of up to $5,000,000 per violation, plus full restitution and damages to affected individuals. (c) Private right of action: Any Texan harmed by a violation may sue in Texas courts for injunctive relief, actual damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees. Sovereign immunity and qualified immunity are waived for violations of this Act.

SECTION 6. Severability and Nullification

If any provision is held invalid, the remainder shall remain in force. Any federal law, regulation, or order attempting to impose such a control grid within Texas is void to the extent it conflicts with this Act.

SECTION 7. Effective Date

This Act takes effect immediately upon becoming law.