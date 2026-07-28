Carol Dickinson

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V Z's avatar
V Z
10h

Oh yes, although this is a test initiative in legislative drafting, aimed merely at delaying, postponing immediate punishment for acts of aggression committed by a handful of pedophiles and other such perverts. For rape is the insertion of a foreign object into a person against their will, but a person is the quintessence of many characteristics, not just sexual ones. The introduction of toxins, misleading information about informed consent, the abuse of power, propaganda, the cult of fear porn — it's essentially the same thing. Those who attempt to deprive us of even the smallest remnants of Freedom and Will must be annihilated on the spot, along with their bastards, immediately and outside the legal framework, in the public squares, especially in front of the courts and those who make laws, and only through decapitation! If anyone is dreaming of building neo-feudalism, then let them become familiar, as soon as possible, with all the "possibilities" and consequences of their already committed actions, acts of aggression directed against all of humanity, without borders!

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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities's avatar
NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
10h

Constitution Enforcement: 6 Ignored Steps That Actually Work

https://nhne.substack.com/p/constitution-enforcement-6-ignored?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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