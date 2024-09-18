We often think of the Isaiah 53 version of Christ as our suffering servant... but often forget to think of Him as our mighty coming King of Kings & Lord of Lords, who will establish His Kingdom... His soon coming Millennial reign from Jerusalem.

All the prophecies from Matthew 24, Luke 21 and Mark 13 are fulfilled, or almost fulfilled. Oh, how our hearts and minds must be focused on our Savior... following after His righteousness and holy commands.

At water baptism as believers in Christ we were given the Holy Ghost to empower us to do so (Acts 2:38) ... and without whom it would be impossible for us to please God, submit to God and resist the devil. Baptism is not symbolism for joining a Church... it is for receiving the very presence of the Holy Ghost within us (as we read in Acts 2:38) that we may then be empowered to walk with Christ our precious Savior.

Jesus said in John 14:15... "If you love me, keep my commands." He also said in Matthew 11:30... “For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”".

Follow the Lord according to His Word... and He will make away for you... whatever you are going through... as you trust in God and also in Yahushua HaMassiach (Jesus Christ in English) our Lord of Lords and Kings of Kings.

May God bless you all!

Much Love in Christ,

Carol