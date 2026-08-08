#1 VIDEO…

Here is another VIDEO and IMAGES Below… of the same type of structures found under Morgellons scab. I don’t find these octopus type structures anywhere else in my blood. If I prick my finger and look at the drop of blood, I don’t see them there… because there were no scabs on the tips of my fingers. The Borrelia Burgdorferi move within the body at the surface of the skin… which is what makes them itch. These scabs are even on the back… places one cannot reach… so for those who blame people for creating these scabs are very wrong… and wrong in their thinking. They need common sense.

NEXT: Anomalies found only under Morgellons Scabs…

Bright Field Microscopy…

Dark Field Microscopy…

#2 VIDEO:…