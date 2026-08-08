Carol Dickinson

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Tom Moonclutch
5h

INCREDIBLE WORK...

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V Z
10hEdited

That's most likely true, but don't overlook actinomycetes; they can mimic any fatal disease. Brucellosis is also quite dangerous, unless you have millions to spend on joint replacements. But I'm more inclined to believe actinomycetes. Because they're present in the victim from birth, like a gift from the mother, and they show all the outward signs of mycelial growth, like mushrooms, but they're not mushrooms.

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