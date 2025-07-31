Fake foods are highly processed foods including foods that mimic real food like “fake meat. Counterfeit food or “economically motivated adulteration” as it’s sometimes formally called is a real issue in grocery stores, restaurants, and online food stores everywhere because it is a very profitable illicit business with far reaching health consequences. Fake eggs produced in China were found to contain a lot of harmful ingredients such as benzoic acid, sodium alginate, and many others while it was also discovered that large amounts of fake noodles also produced in China were made with rotten grain and poisonous additives including plastic.

The Consumer Wellness Center in the US conducted a study of foods that supposedly contained blueberries and the results are pretty bad. Most of these foods didn’t contain anything like blueberries. It was a combination of starch, colorants, flavoring, and hydrogenated oil. A huge number of fakes exist because blueberries are considered to be superfoods and the demand is extremely high. The total amount of counterfeit goods in today’s market is valued at over $653 billion per year, and this is just in the United States excluding African countries like Nigeria were most of this products are dumped . Even the most regular food can be fake and you may be surprised by the quality of what you find in the package.

Data focused on the African continent is not as readily available, but what exists is alarming. Recent research by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries estimates that over 50% of all goods, including food, drugs and construction materials, imported into Tanzania are fake. Anecdotal evidence suggests that rates could be between 10% and 50%, depending on the food category and the country. According to an agro-processor and co-founder of Nigeria’s AACE Foods, supermarket shelves and open-air market stalls are too often stocked with counterfeit products. In Nigeria there is milk powder with no animal protein. In Kenya there is vegetable oil made of recycled oil unfit for human consumption.

In Ghana, the palm oil is laced with a food coloring called Sudan IV which is widely recognized as a carcinogen. In Uganda, formalin —an embalming agent—is used to keep meat and fish free from flies and seemingly fresh for days. Across Africa, there are incidences of plastic rice or nothing more than discarded rice chaff, packaged as high-grade rice, and corn powder dyed with Sudan IV, labeled as chili pepper. Given that most of the counterfeit products in Africa are staples consumed to fulfill daily dietary needs, they are likely contributing to the rising levels of malnutrition and cancer on the continent.

How Fake Foods Affects Your Health

How fake foods affect health depends on several factors, including their relative importance within a person’s diet. Compared to real food, fake food has a low number of vital nutrients, like carbs, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, carotenoids, and enzyme Q 10 (CoQ 10 or ubiquinone) per number of total calories. This is termed a foods’ nutrient density. Also, compared to real food, fake food usually consists of large amounts of saturated fat, salt, or sugar and low fiber content per number of total calories.

READ FULL ARTICLE HERE: https://www.publichealth.com.ng/5-simple-ways-to-detect-fake-and-harmful-foods/

VIDEO Below:…