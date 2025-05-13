Recently I did some live blood analysis and found some structures that look similar to a recent bacteria found in 2019 called “Cable Bacteria”.

PHOTO Below: Cable Bacteria…

MY MICROSCOPY PHOTOS Below: Similar fiber found in Human blood.

MY MICROSCOPY VIDEO Below:…

YOUTUBE VIDEO Below:

FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO: “Bacteria that power themselves using electricity and are able to send electrical currents over long distances through highly conductive power lines. It almost sounds like the way we charge our TVs and refrigerators, and may seem hard to believe, but it is a recent discovery by a team of scientists from the University of Antwerp (Belgium), Delft University of Technology (Netherlands) and the University of Hasselt (Belgium). Centimeter-long bacteria from the seafloor contain a conductive fiber network that operates in comparable way to the copper wiring that we use to transport electricity. The highly conductive fibers enable a completely new interface between biology and electronics, providing a prospect for radically new materials and technology”. www.microbial-electricity.eu

RELATED ARTICLE: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adq7797 Morphogenesis of bacterial cables in polymeric environments | Science Advances (This article is a possible explanation for the long linear blue greenish structures seen in video… possible bacterial polymer chains… showing an interplay between depletion attraction and thermal diffusion in controlling cable formation).