See Full Documentary here on Cloud Seeding or Aerosol Geoengineering (which sprays out Graphene, Silica, Barium, Aluminum and Strontium, all toxic, into our skies…

LINK TO FULL PATENT: https://zerogeoengineering.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/3D-Reduced-Graphene-Oxide_Cloud-Seeding-CCN-US20220002159A1.pdf

BELOW IMAGE: Graphene Powder bought on Amazon. It lights up in dark field. It is very electrically conductive and used in the Chemtrail sprays. It lands on the ground… and is absorbed into the soul, eventually getting into the plants via root uptake.

VIDEO…

This video below shows possible graphene in Mung Bean Sprouts from garden. Folks I would start growing nutritious Spouts in your kitchen… away from toxic open skies which are exposed to the fall out of Graphene, Silica, Aluminum, Barium and Strontium. They are for turning everything and everyone into antennas… for biometric identification of everything and connected to the WBAN Wireless Body Area Network but also the IBAN Intrabody Area Network. These toxic nano particulates are breathed in… and with plants they are absorbed in via the soil and air. It is for tracking and tracing. It is also for killing. Trump must stop these toxic aerosol sprays now!