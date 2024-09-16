Images below are from sinus mucous from nose… @ 400 magnification. I am thinking (but I could be wrong) that these red and blue intermittent components of each single ribbon are designed to act as body biosensors… for heat, heartbeat and possible tracking each person… as in IEEE.org for the IOB connection.

It seems they are growing, forming from our very own mucous, which does contain protein, water, salt, sugars and other components which could be used to create these molecular electronics. It surely seems so… when viewing the microscope photographs below. But what seeded them… I am not sure. Possibly the Chemtrail spays of aerosolized ‘GO’ Graphene Oxide beads/seeds/powders/flakes… with tunneling and growing ability to form into human body biosensor… as seen in the below microscopic digital photos.

We are breathing this stuff in folks… to then propagate with our body. For this particular biosensor (sure there are many types, as in the blood also) … this one seems to take root in the wet sticky mucous laden sinus… like a womb… to be created… and start doing what they were programed to do, once created… as a nasal biosensor… close to the brain.

Are these translucent, hydrogel-like, electrical looking wiring… being near the brain… part of the globalists BCIs wiring (of humanity)… maybe already forming within the brain… to connect humans with the Crypto-Currency System patent# WO 2020/060606 A1.

I know this is a leap in theory… but when looking at this under the microscope, these creepy looking wires seem to be very self-aware… as these below ‘patents’ say “COHERENT”… “GROWING”… “FORMING”… “NANOSENSORS”… and this is my favorite… “MOLECULAR ELECTRONICS”!

Hey, you globalist thugs… leave our molecules alone!

This first image… I swear I felt this dude was looking back at me. Opti-genic biosensor blue hydrogel eyeball. Very strange. You can definitely see the hydrogel component in these elongated structures/wiring, containing different parts for different purposes no doubt.

Are these GNRs (Grapene Nanoribbons) and Spider silks possibly from Chemtrails… and, or, possibly the Covid Swab Test Stick that was stuck way up way into sinuses?

All you Nasal Microscopist or MDs out there… please research this. Thank you! Love you all!