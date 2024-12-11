Through my research into parasites I quickly realized that American doctors know very little about them. They were told in medical school that parasites only existed in third world countries… and that if patients asked about parasites, they were told to ask them… “Have you visited any third world country recently?”… and if the patient said “No.” … then the doctor immediately said… “Oh… then you don’t have parasites.”

But in fact, America has many types of parasites… but because the training for American doctors is lacking in this area… patients are left undiagnosed thus still sick.

If you Google “Parasitologist near me” … you will find it very difficult to find one. The only really knowledgeable Parasitologist are from overseas… So, there we must go… at least online… to learn more about parasites from these experts!

Before we can learn more about the GMO Parasites… I think it might be helpful to learn more about the non-GMO parasites… so we can at least recognize some of the same characteristic in the GMO Parasites. We have to start somewhere.

NOTE: If you are a Microscopist (amateur or professional) you can email your microscopic image of a parasite you don’t recognize… and the CDC parasitologist will give you their opinion (for free) as to what they think that parasite might be. Their email address is dpdx@cdc.gov if you want to send them your parasite image.

VIDEO:…

Yesterday (12/11/2024) I sent 4 images (below)… to the CDC for a free analysis (Anyone can email your microscopic image to dpdx@cdc.gov for a free analysis) … Here are the 4 photos I sent them. I believe these parasites probably are GMO parasites… but we will see what they have to say. Not saying that I will agree with them… because we all know the CDC was part of the whole Plandemic Propaganda… and were financially incentivized to promote the Depopulation Bioweapon Injections. So hopefully they will be upfront and honest about these 4 microscopic images of parasites I sent them.

The first image has a 400X Magnification. This parasite was found inside a ‘very’ tiny spec of ‘very’ dried out nasal mucous inside the nostril. I thought it was a hard bug with a shell covering. So I quickly removed it… not thinking it could be dried out mucous. But why was it so dry… and so small?

It was as if this dried tiny spec was sucked try of ALL it’s fluid… seriously… maybe from that spongy looking, bulbous, fluid storing tail? You can clearly see the opened mouth (at the other end) … that looks stained with dried blood on it… most likely the entry point for the fluid and blood… which was then sucked back to the sponge looking tanks. Just my theory. OR maybe it is a fungus/parasite of some kind… that dried out that spec. By the way that spec was not sticky at all. Dry as a rock.

The dried mucous spec was around the size of the tip of a pen. Very small. Like a round tiny egg. I was so surprised to find anything in it. I almost threw it away. But it was so odd in its nature… like a tiny dry white seed… I thought there had to be a reason for its extreme dryness, hardness and shape… so when I looked inside of it… inside this very dried out white spec… I think I found the reason why it was so dry… most likely a fluid sucking, blood sucking parasite… with a spongy looking tail… with a large blood-stained mouth which sucked it dry.

Is this what is drying people out… and aging them quicker. Fluid sucking parasites in the body. No thanks! We will see what the CDC has to say about this parasite.

400X Magnification

Next: Below image is from live blood analysis. Looks like folded, translucent, GNR (Graphene Nanoribbon)

400X