VIDEO:…

The proteins in our body such as blood cells are used as gene altering hosts for the IBAN (Intrabody Area Network) connecting man to WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) all via RF frequencies. This odd fellow interface… REMOTELY CONTROLLED… is the making of a Hollywood futuristic horror film!

This very dangerous attempt to connecting man to external quantum computers located far away in some Ai controlled Data center… for keeping constant tabs on every living human being… is a very invasive and dangerous idea!

Personally, I don’t think there is enough tracking computing power to do this… and eventually this whole nazi control grid will implode upon itself… especially if the electric grid goes down (caused by an EMP) … sense the quantum computers and the Data Centers run on electricity.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10024829 … “Wireless Body Area Networks and Their Applications”—A Review | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore

SECTION I.

Introduction

A Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) is a network of devices comprising sensors, actuators, and transceivers placed on the surface of the body, under the skin, or inside the body as implanted or digested devices. WBANs have become an interesting topic for researchers in many fields due to the rapid developments happening in the internet of things (IoT) research. The applications of WBAN and IoT have wide usages including remote health/fitness monitoring, rehabilitation, military and sports training, active combat operations, livestock farming, interactive gaming, personal information sharing, secure authentication, assisted living, etc. [1], [2]. The number of different types of sensors that are made for IoT applications increases rapidly, making the use of WBAN more cost-effective for many fields. Further, the amount of information that the WBANs provide from people in the field could never be obtained without wireless access. Such information is widely used for monitoring and training people on specific activities. It is obvious that with the increase in WBAN usage, there will be a rise in network issues and these issues need to be addressed to get the maximum use of future WBAN. Since the WBAN generates and transmits personal biological information, the network security requirement is paramount. Other major issues are the power management of the WBAN, developing different sensors with minimum energy usage, and optimizing the network parameters for the best power management. Energy harvesting from the surrounding environment and through human movements is another crucial area of interest in WBAN where researchers have provided many different solutions [3]. Intra and inter WBAN data transmission consumes a considerable amount of power and choosing the correct antenna for a specific application is also critical. Antenna designs play a great role in reducing power usage, reducing the channel-loss, and increasing throughput [4]. The flexibility of sensors is another critical issue and therefore developing flexible sensors is another demanding research area [5], [6]. To provide comprehensive knowledge on all the above-mentioned areas of interest, this review paper analyses the commonly used and recently proposed WBAN architectures and communication protocols, antennas for future WBAN, energy harvesting methodologies and energy management schemes, WBAN security issues and authentication strategies, wearable sensors for WBAN, and WBAN applications in different fields.

This review is structured as follows. Section II reviews the WBAN architectures, and standard network topologies, and discusses WBAN communication protocols in detail. Section III discusses the security requirements of the WBAN, security threats and types of attacks, and authentications used in WBAN. Section IV covers the basic antenna types, antenna designs, and flexible antennas for WBAN. Section V reveals new energy harvesting technologies, materials used for energy harvesting, and energy management. Section VI reviews recent developments in wearable sensors and novel materials for developing wearable sensors. Section VII discusses the application areas of WBAN, and the conclusion Section summarizes them all with future directions for research.

SECTION II.

WBAN Architectures and Communication Protocols

There are different WBAN architectures proposed by many different research groups for specific applications. The architecture and communication protocols are application specific for optimizing the performance. Three-tier WBAN architecture is the most common architecture while body-to-body (B2B), machine-to-machine (M2M), and ad-hoc type architectures are there.

SEE FULL ARTICLE AT: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10024829

ANOTHER ARTICLE: