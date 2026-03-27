19.8K Views Modified: Oct 2, 2025 · Published: Sep 18, 2021

By Jacqueline

ORIGINAL ARTICLE & WEBSITE: https://deeprootsathome.com/toxic-graphene-oxide-in-the-body-6-ways-to-clear-it/

Below, Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby discuss toxic Graphene Oxide (GO) in the covid shots. If you don’t know about this yet, now may be the time. This post is heavily linked, so you can verify sources and go deeper if desired.

We also know now you can “Check Your Batch No.” to see if yours is one with excessive deaths or disabilities.

All this has since been verified, and under the second video, there are links to the electron microscopy and spectroscopy showing what other toxins are IN these “vaccines”. 15 minutes.

Stew Peters and Dr Jane Ruby: What Is Graphene Oxide - 2319

Plus, Pfizer employee whistleblower Karen Kingston (below) reveals incriminating patent documents stating that toxic graphene oxide is indeed IN these vaccines and Microsoft researchers have plans for this programmable technology that are truly Orwellian.

2 minutes.

Vaccine Nanotechnology | WATCH the New Stew Peters Documentary “FINAL DAYS” Featuring Karen Kingston TODAY | “DNA Is Highly Programmable Just Like a Computer.” - Dr. Andrew Phillips (Head of Bio Computation Microsoft Research)

Due to Dr. Robert Young’s work, we now know COVID vaccines AstraZeca, Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J, contain a considerable dose of toxic graphene oxide nanoparticles. See the analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy, among other techniques.

There are also embedded nanoparticles including bismuth, titanium, vanadium, iron, copper, silicon, aluminum, and more. See figures 7-23 here.

These pharmaceutical companies have NOT provided complete FDA disclosure on their vaccine box, insert fact sheet, or label for many of the major and/or minor ingredients contained within these so-called vaccines.

Bizarrely, the fact sheets that come in the boxes of Covid “vaccines” are totally BLANK.

As a human right, governed under World Law by the Nuremberg Code of 1947, the vaccine-specific ingredient information is critical, required, and necessary to know so any human can make an informed decision whether or not to consent to the SAR-CoV-2-19 inoculation.

The stock market of the graphene industry had high uptrend peaks just as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign was starting late December, 2020 and early January, 2021.

Scientific studies with graphene oxide for human use have been ongoing for years and has advanced quite far:

Interfacing Graphene-Based Materials With Neural Cells

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics Secures $17 Million in Series A Funding for First AI-Powered Graphene-Brain Interface

Toxic Graphene can be injected AND INHALED .

Three scientific papers have already shown that graphene oxide can be:

• used as a nanoadjuvant in vaccines

• serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant

• graphene oxide is a vaccine carrier and adjuvant

Sciencific evidence graphene oxide (GO) is toxic with multiple adverse effects on the body:

• thrombogenicity, blood clotting (#1,2,15,)

• multi-organ inflammatory syndrome and toxicity (#3,4,6,10,11,16,18, etc.)

• GO inside the body at levels above the levels of glutathione causes collapse of the immune system and cytokine storm. (see this video)

• Inhaled GO causes bilateral inflammation of lungs, pneumonias and fibrosis (#7,10,18,19,20, 21, etc.)

• Inhaled GO causes same symptoms and inflammation as SARSCOV2 (#9)

• damages fertility and reproduction capacity (#4,11,12,13,14,16, 36,41,42,43,44)

• neurotoxicity of the Blood Brain Barrier (#37)

**For the Full Spike Protein Protocol to protect from transmission from the “V” and to help those who took the “V”, go here.

5 Supplements to Degrade Graphene Oxide & More LaQuinta Columna, a Spanish research team, and Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid, Doctor in Chemical Sciences, Biological Sciences at the University of Almeria, decided to see what drugs and treatments could degrade toxic graphene oxide.

Graphene oxide (GO) is not particularly stable in the body and must be “refueled” again and again.

That is why the big push for so many scheduled “booster” vaccinations.

Please stop taking all further shots and boosters.

“As for God—his way is perfect; the word of the LORD proves true; he is a shield for all those who take refuge in him.” ~Psalm 18:30

***If you found value in this writing, please share it, discuss it, and subscribe to my FREE newsletter. Independent, ad-free work like this spreads because of readers like you.

Also, please consider supporting my work by using my Amazon affiliate link when purchasing from there.

Censorship is real, so my Pinterest account was suspended; thankfully, a big part of my main board is still alive through this link!

You can also find me on Facebook, Gab, MeWe, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

****For the Full Spike Protein Protocol to protect from transmission from the “V” and to help those who took the “V”, go here.

Medical Disclaimer: I am no longer a practicing medical professional, and I am not doctor. I am a mother. I do seek scientific confirmation of the safety and effectiveness of the herbs and remedies I use. Using remedies is a personal decision. Nothing I say on this blog is intended to treat or prevent disease. Consult your own doctor.