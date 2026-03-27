Carol Dickinson

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Clique777
6h

And, they can spray it on you using crop dusters. I've experienced 7 or 8 events where crop dusters were used on me. The last in in Buffalo, WY, and the rest in Pointblank, TX, which is located in a pine forest where crop dusters are not used, and which is 80 miles from the nearest agriculatural area where they might be used. The ones in Pointblank, directly over my house.

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1 reply by Carol Dickinson
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BAB
18h

Hi Carol, So happy to se you are aware of Jacque's deeprootsathome website! She has been such a wonderful source of information for us over the last few years!

I have a question for you - are you leery of products with nano sized particles in them? it seems there is controversy over "nano" and I wonder why all of a sudden everything is nano now! Of course I'm very skeptical about most everything, ever since co-id hit and all the reading/listening we've done over the last 5+ years, as I'm sure you are too!

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