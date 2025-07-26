Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1h

This is incredible!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
Maggie Joy's avatar
Maggie Joy
36m

For anyone who may need it, here's the YT video link: https://youtu.be/jX87MkFx3u0?si=1oE9E9a2l5LRZv__

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture