Most Ivermectin comes in white pills but for using Ivermectin in a parasite cleans the Pharmacy website suggested I take the green capsule Ivermectin for a parasite cleanse… taking 18mg once a day for 30 days. I asked the pharmacist why this one, and not the white pill. She said the capsule form with the white powder is safer and cheaper. So I agreed.

On the 15th day I had to stop. Maybe the Ivermectin is fine… and maybe the 18 mg dosage was too high for me. Most people take around 10 or less milligrams. I was taking 18 every day. Maybe it is just too high for me. And maybe the parasites didn’t like it… but for whatever reason… I had to stop.

I called the pharmacy today and I could only leave a message with my phone number. I hope they call me back… so I can tell them about my reaction.

My Reaction: I felt like my body on the inside was shaking, but not my outside. I also had brain fog, irritability and weakness. All I wanted to do was sleep… but my mind was wired.

This was NOT me. I had to say bye-bye to this particular Ivermectin.

VIDEO:…

UPDATE Below: Now 1/6/2025 Powder on slide dried. Strange and spikey critters with some interesting patterned (triangles, squares & diamond shapes) on surface of bumpy textured skin… some with snake-like heads. Strange ‘stubby’ snake-like structures.

NOTE:

I think some of the Ivermectin suppliers have been compromised. Some have not been. Everyone must do their due diligence to find the right one for them. I believe about 2 years ago the WEF Globalist, and their minions, may have started to change the formula… and actually add some pathogens to them.

IVM did save millions of lives in the beginning… BUT because of the WEF GLOBALIST CORPORATE FASCIST Machine didn’t like that… so most likely they bought out the root sources/resources that supplied the Ivermectin sellers… so that when they received their chemicals to make the ivermectin… the resource formula had been changed… to make it toxic… and probably without the IVM sellers knowledge.

The Holy Spirit told me years ago to research the buying out of vitamin companies by pharmaceutical companies… so when I started my researching, I quickly found that yes… big vitamin companies like Garden of Life, Centrum and a lot of the famous Vitamin producers were all bought out… BY BIG PHARMA. This was around 2018.

So… no doubt this is ‘exactly’ what happened to Ivermectin. It was good. But now it’s bad. Depends on where the source of IVM is coming from.