Brenda V
Jan 6, 2025

I get it ar feed stores. I have a direct testimony from a friend who had an elderly mom in the hospital during covid. They told the hospital no vent. The hospital did it anyway. They told the family that the lady would be on a vent the rest of her life. Family members put horse paste into hand cream and began rubbing the hand cream on the mom. The mom got better, got off the vent and walked out of the hospital. I have had a bronchial attack for 5 weeks. When I started applying a seasoned amount of paste to my chest the cough has nearly subsided. I have made my own quercitine from grapefruit peels and it does help some.

Steve Clough
Jan 6, 2025

I have an experienced eye (including 30 years in aquatic ecology) and I saw no symmetry nor movement that would lead one to use the term “parasites”.

It looks like the powder was only partially dissolved (?). Maybe try one gel cap in at least 10 ml water (?).

I get mine from IndiaMart….”Covimectin”. I’ll take a look tomorrow. Compressed powder tablets.

FWIW, everyone I know who had COVID took IVM (over 50 people) felt 90% better after 24 hrs and were virtually cured within 48 hrs.

Yours does look strange, but I have no idea how they processed the raw material

