That empty Tomb was originally built by Joseph of Arimathea to be a resting place for him… but gave it up for Christ to be buried in. It was literally carved, bit by bit, out of the side of a limestone cliff side (as the Bible prophesied it would be… and it was). This is the only place that Tomb could be… according to the Biblical account. There is no other carved out Tomb into the side of a cliff… anywhere in that area next to one of the 12 Gates Surrounding Jerusalem’s old city. And it had to be just right outside the gate of the city… and it was… the Main gate… the Damascus Gate. There are twelve gates of the city. Three gates on each of the four tall limestone walls that surround Jerusalem.

For more than 132 years the Garden Tomb Association has been taking care of this remarkable site there in Jerusalem… and it has been a place of worship and witness by visitors from all over the world.

The two-acre site was purchased in 1894 by the Garden Tomb (Jerusalem) Association (which have protected it and kept it up), a Christian charity based in the UK. Visitors come to see the location for the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many also come to enjoy the tranquility and peace of a beautiful garden in the bustling city of Jerusalem.

Of course, we don’t worship the Tomb… but our risen Lord and Savior. The Tomb is just a reminder to all generations that Yahushua HaMassiah (His ancient Hebrew name) or Jesus Christ our Messiah (in English) … has indeed risen from the dead. He has defeated death. And as we abide in Him and He in us… we too shall rise and be with Him and our Heavenly Father and all the saints and angels for eternity. Hallelujah!

SCRIPTURES AND PROPHESIES PROVING THE GARDEN TOMBS LOCATION…

The Garden Tomb and Christ’s Resurrection

The Garden Tomb, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus, is significant in Christian faith as the place where He rose from the dead. Several scripture references and prophecies highlight this event:

Key Scripture References

Matthew 28:1-6 : “In the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it. His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow: And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and became as dead men. And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.”

Mark 16:1-6 : “And when the sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, and Mary the mother of James, and Salome, had bought sweet spices, that they might come and anoint him. And very early in the morning the first day of the week, they came unto the sepulchre at the rising of the sun. And they said among themselves, Who shall roll us away the stone from the door of the sepulchre? And when they looked, they saw that the stone was rolled away: for it was very great. And entering into the sepulchre, they saw a young man sitting on the right side, clothed in a long white garment; and they were affrighted. And he saith unto them, Be not affrighted; Ye seek Jesus of Nazareth, which was crucified: he is risen; he is not here: behold the place where they laid him.”

Luke 24:1-6: “Now upon the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they came unto the sepulchre, bringing the spices which they had prepared, and certain others with them. And they found the stone rolled away from the sepulchre. And they entered in, and found not the body of the Lord Jesus. And it came to pass, as they were much perplexed thereabout, behold, two men stood by them in shining garments: And as they were afraid, and bowed down their faces to the earth, they said unto them, Why seek ye the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spake unto you when he was yet in Galilee.”

Prophecies Fulfilled

Isaiah 53:9 : “And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth.” This prophecy indicates that Jesus would be buried in a rich man’s tomb, which aligns with Joseph of Arimathea’s actions in providing the tomb.

Psalm 16:10: “For thou wilt not leave my soul in hell; neither wilt thou suffer thine Holy One to see corruption.” This verse is often interpreted as a prophecy of the resurrection, affirming that Jesus would not remain in the grave.

These scriptures and prophecies collectively affirm the significance of the Garden Tomb in the resurrection narrative, emphasizing the fulfillment of God’s plan through Jesus Christ.