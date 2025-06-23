Vaccine 'Death' count for America is around 3.8 million people... if you take into consideration a Harvard vaccine injury study (aka Harvard Pilgrim Vaccine Injury Study from Harvard University) showing that only 1% of vaccine deaths were reported on VAERS reporting system.

So if you take VAERS, few admitted deaths, from the vaccines is around 38,000 deaths ... then doing the math we can see that 38,000 is 1% of 3.8 million (for USA)... Which is 1.14% of US population... then calculate whole world deaths from vaccines (including USA) and it comes out to over 90 million deaths worldwide.

This is the #1 highest crime against humanity... in the history of humanity. These are the last days the Bible is speaking of. This demonic beast system is taking over... and allowed to take over... because mankind has massively sinned against our Holy God... and massively sinned against their fellow man. God is allowing it. We are under the judgement of God.

2 Chronicles 7:14 is the only answer and the only cure...

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land".

NOTE: Most likely the WEF Globalist elite know exactly how many died from the shots… every single minute. They know who died within the last hour. How? Think about it. The Graphene RF conductive nano particulates in everyone’s blood… both vaccinated and now unvaccinated… is tied into the massive ‘Big Beautiful Building” Data Centers… controlled by Ai… who is continuously tracking and tracing every American (and world for that matter)… that is… who has died according to the heart beat (if they have one) or temperature of each ones body… no doubt very cold when a person is dead. This low number of 90 million dead from the vaccines is a whole lot closure than even doctors are saying (because they don’t want to be the next WEF victim) who continue to agree with their ridiculously low death numbers.

Here is an old video I made in 2022 entitled… “Vaccine Death Count” which will explain why the numbers were so low… mainly because doctors and nurses never knew about VAERs… or if they did know… they were EXTREMELY discouraged to fill out the long and time-consuming task of filling out the VAERs report… so they didn’t. This is just a few reasons why most vaccine deaths were not reported. Plus, VAERs had an outdated system to properly record any deaths IF they were ever reported in the first place… and most were not. And actually, hospital administrators were firing any nurse or doctor who tried to fill out the vaccine death reports. No doubt those administrators were being paid off… and made millions during the covid crime era… which is still going on today!

