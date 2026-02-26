U.S. MILITARY WEAPONS OF WAR... GRAPHENE SHEETS (FOUND IN POOL WATER). They are NOT innocent! THEY ARE SLOW KILLS... tracking, tracing and killing everything in our BIOSPHERE... including people!
Graphene Oxide is falling from Chemtrail planes. It is falling on everything in our biosphere... rocks, trees, water, animals, people, insects, birds, everything. For tracking and tracing EVERYTHING!
Graphene Oxide is falling from Chemtrail planes. It is falling on everything in our biosphere... rocks, trees, water, animals, people, insects, birds, everything. For tracking and tracing EVERYTHING!
Why???… Because the WEF Globalist elite WANT EVERYTHING thus they want to record, track and trace everything. They want to OWN EVERYTHING… and we the people to own nothing.
They also use Graphene Sheets and Quantum Dots… for Weather Modification besides tracking and tracing everything and everyone… water, trees, rocks, animals, people, everything.
These graphene sheets… fall on everything. They are from Chemtrails/Rain/Metamaterials… dispersed via specially fitted US Military chemtrail planes.
President Trump… SHUT THEM DOWN! Chemtrails are so toxic. You are our commander in chief over our military. To learn more about toxic Chemtrails go to Geoengineering Watch website. Link below…
http://geoengineeringwatch.org
More nanotechnology to connect every person on earth to the WBAN for total enslavement.
I see the chemtrails almost daily. I watched the geoengineering documentary video on YouTube. It’s all true and I want it to stop!!