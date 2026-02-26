Graphene Oxide is falling from Chemtrail planes. It is falling on everything in our biosphere... rocks, trees, water, animals, people, insects, birds, everything. For tracking and tracing EVERYTHING!

Why???… Because the WEF Globalist elite WANT EVERYTHING thus they want to record, track and trace everything. They want to OWN EVERYTHING… and we the people to own nothing.

They also use Graphene Sheets and Quantum Dots… for Weather Modification besides tracking and tracing everything and everyone… water, trees, rocks, animals, people, everything.

These graphene sheets… fall on everything. They are from Chemtrails/Rain/Metamaterials… dispersed via specially fitted US Military chemtrail planes.

President Trump… SHUT THEM DOWN! Chemtrails are so toxic. You are our commander in chief over our military. To learn more about toxic Chemtrails go to Geoengineering Watch website. Link below…

http://geoengineeringwatch.org

VIDEO Below: