Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Vargo's avatar
John Vargo
Jun 9

"The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The American mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
Cmack 7117's avatar
Cmack 7117
Jun 10

See Carol all the negative things occurring, are laid to waste when in complete Faith, and in and of the The Holy Ghost!! No Weapon Shall Prosper Against US!! None !! Not any wicked plan nor poison. For it is in ones faith, that all that form against us shall bear NO Fruit !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture