Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy's avatar
Amy
1h

Thank you Carol. This image looks like my scabs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
Tom Moonclutch's avatar
Tom Moonclutch
2h

JUST WOW.... AND THATS AN UNDERSTATEMENT.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture