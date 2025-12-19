Graphene Quantum Dots Also Targeting Neutrophils...
The EMF Conductive Graphene Quantum Dots invade cells causing cell death. Graphene is one atom thin & razor sharp... penetrating membranes of cells.
Functionalized Graphene sheets… all the way down to GQDs (Graphene Quantum Dots) are all part of the GFNs Graphene Family of Nanomaterials… and can affect biological systems, particularly neutrophils… because of their very nature of collecting pathogens free floating amongst the blood cells.
Neutrophils are one of our main white blood cells for cleaning our blood… playing a crucial role in our immune response… but unfortunately… it appears they can be hijacked by the very pathogens they are trying to collect… such as GFNs.
Impact on Neutrophil Function
Phagocytosis: Graphene Nanoparticles can inhibit the ability of neutrophils to engulf pathogens.
Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) Production: Graphene nanoparticles can stimulate neutrophils to produce ROS, which are essential for killing microbes but can also lead to tissue damage if uncontrolled.
Inflammatory Response
Cytokine Release: Graphene nanoparticles can trigger neutrophils to release cytokines, which modulate inflammation and recruit other immune cells.
Cell Activation: Exposure to Graphene nanoparticles can activate neutrophils, altering their migration and lifespan.
Toxicity and Safety
Biocompatibility: Understanding how different nanoparticles interact with neutrophils is vital for assessing their safety in medical applications.
Potential for Adverse Effects: Some Graphene nanoparticles may induce excessive inflammation or cytotoxicity, raising concerns for therapeutic use.
Applications of Graphene in Medicine
Supposed Drug Delivery for Health Care: Graphene nanoparticles can be designed to target neutrophils causing infection or inflammation due to the atom thin razor sharp doped ability of Graphene. Graphene is and always will be toxic in the human body.
VIDEO:
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31358731/
Nano-bio interactions: a neutrophil-centric view - PubMed
Thank you so much for such a thorough analysis of the weapon! If you study the behavior of "graphene" in a magnetic field, using the videos (of which there are countless) like this one: youtu.be/zwCA4bR1tYc?si=m9BY5RCGMIljv1f- ; and compare it with research materials on why, for example, stomach cancer progresses more rapidly in close proximity or direct contact with nerve fibers conducting voltage and current impulses from a working brain that generates no more than 10 watts of energy. You'll be surprised how quickly you can grow colonies of pathogenic cells that have chosen the survival path of glutamine and lactate fermentation, with the addition of the PRRA sequence (which disables control over these), everything works together, and injections are not so important.