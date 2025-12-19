Functionalized Graphene sheets… all the way down to GQDs (Graphene Quantum Dots) are all part of the GFNs Graphene Family of Nanomaterials… and can affect biological systems, particularly neutrophils… because of their very nature of collecting pathogens free floating amongst the blood cells.

Neutrophils are one of our main white blood cells for cleaning our blood… playing a crucial role in our immune response… but unfortunately… it appears they can be hijacked by the very pathogens they are trying to collect… such as GFNs.

Impact on Neutrophil Function

Phagocytosis: Graphene Nanoparticles can inhibit the ability of neutrophils to engulf pathogens.

Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) Production: Graphene nanoparticles can stimulate neutrophils to produce ROS, which are essential for killing microbes but can also lead to tissue damage if uncontrolled.

Inflammatory Response

Cytokine Release: Graphene nanoparticles can trigger neutrophils to release cytokines, which modulate inflammation and recruit other immune cells.

Cell Activation: Exposure to Graphene nanoparticles can activate neutrophils, altering their migration and lifespan.

Toxicity and Safety

Biocompatibility: Understanding how different nanoparticles interact with neutrophils is vital for assessing their safety in medical applications.

Potential for Adverse Effects: Some Graphene nanoparticles may induce excessive inflammation or cytotoxicity, raising concerns for therapeutic use.

Applications of Graphene in Medicine

Supposed Drug Delivery for Health Care: Graphene nanoparticles can be designed to target neutrophils causing infection or inflammation due to the atom thin razor sharp doped ability of Graphene. Graphene is and always will be toxic in the human body.