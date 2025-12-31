GRAPHENE OXIDE DETECTED IN VACCINE VIAL USING 'ELECTRON MICROSCOPY' AND 'OPTICAL DARK FIELD' MICROSCOPY
June 28, 2021 Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid Doctor of Chemical Sciences and Bachelor of Biological Sciences
FULL ORIGINAL WEBSITE AT: 0083-Identifying-Graphene-Oxide-in-Aqueous-Suspension-A-Microscopic-Study.pdf
Background
• Mr. Ricardo Delgado Martín requests PROVISION OF RESEARCH SERVICES to the UAL named: "DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN AQUEOUS SUSPENSION SAMPLE" - On 06/10/2021 1 vial was received by courier, labeled with the following text: - “COMIRNATY™
- RNA extraction and quantification is performed
- Presence of uncharacterized nanometric microbiology is observed, visible at 600X in optical microscope
Imaging in ‘optical’ and ‘electron microscopy’. Comparison with literature images and reduced graphene oxide standard sample
TRANSMISSION ELECTRON MICROSCOPY (TEM) Electron microscopy (TEM) is commonly used to image graphene nanomaterials.
ABOVE IMAGES OF GRAPHENE-RIBBONS: https://cen.acs.org/articles/86/i4/Graphene-Ribbons.html
FULL ORIGINAL WEBSITE: 0083-Identifying-Graphene-Oxide-in-Aqueous-Suspension-A-Microscopic-Study.pdf