Graphene Nanobubbles Forming Templates and Red GMO Parasite Possibly Mixed with Fungus DNA... to create WBAN bio-synthetic Biosensor in body.
Remote Biosensing for tracking, tracing and controlling humanity... in body and mind. It's so creepy. Why are the WEF such control freaks. It makes absolutely no sense to me. It's digital slavery.
Red sparkly transparent graphene conductive GMO Parasite Nanoribbon with feathery ends... possibly made by Graphene Nanobubbles. Found both in mucous and saliva. In the ‘video’ below we will look ‘first’ at red sparkly filament in Saliva... exposed to Listerine.
This second image below… is another red filament found in slightly watery sinus mucous. Note: Below image is only bright field, so it will not be able to show off the sparkly dots inside of it… or it’s translucency. This image was taken before I had the darkfield filter. I believe these structures are similar… even without the use of darkfield microscopy in image below.
Oh! I’ve seen that formation before. I always figure that round spheres with thick, black rims are nanocarriers. Nanocarriers can look like that, but I’ve also seen formations like the one you have in your thumbnail. I’ve never known quite what to make of those. Like the image in your thumbnail, I’ve seen round spheres with thick black rims, nearby, are partly surrounded by other shapes with thick black rims, such that the whole thing looks a bit like a fancy knot of some kind.