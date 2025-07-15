Red sparkly transparent graphene conductive GMO Parasite Nanoribbon with feathery ends... possibly made by Graphene Nanobubbles. Found both in mucous and saliva. In the ‘video’ below we will look ‘first’ at red sparkly filament in Saliva... exposed to Listerine.

This second image below… is another red filament found in slightly watery sinus mucous. Note: Below image is only bright field, so it will not be able to show off the sparkly dots inside of it… or it’s translucency. This image was taken before I had the darkfield filter. I believe these structures are similar… even without the use of darkfield microscopy in image below.

FULL VIDEO Below: